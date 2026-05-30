Six Teenagers Arrested After Racially Aggravated Attack on Pensioner in Walsall Park

Six teenage boys aged 16-18 have been arrested after a 72-year-old man suffered serious facial and arm injuries in a racially aggravated assault at Willenhall Memorial Park. The victim was hospitalised but later discharged. Police are treating the incident as a hate crime and have increased patrols.

Six teenagers have been taken into custody following a violent assault on a 72-year-old man in Willenhall Memorial Park , Walsall, that police are treating as a racially motivated hate crime .

The attack occurred at approximately 6 PM on Sunday, May 24, leaving the elderly victim with serious injuries to his face and arm. He was initially hospitalised but has since been discharged. West Midlands Police confirmed that four other individuals also sustained injuries during the incident, which has sparked widespread concern in the local community.

Superintendent Gareth Mason of West Midlands Police emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating: We understand the seriousness of this incident and the concern it has caused in the community. Any form of hate crime will not be tolerated and we take every report extremely seriously. Detectives are keeping the victim and his family informed and are supporting them through our investigation.

The force has increased patrols in the area and is engaging with community leaders and local partners to reassure residents and address their anxieties. The arrested individuals, all males aged between 16 and 18, remain in police custody for questioning. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101 quoting crime reference 20/260864/26, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident has reignited discussions about racial tensions in the region, with community groups calling for unity and stronger measures against hate crimes. West Midlands Police have reiterated their commitment to tackling such offences and ensuring justice for victims. Local residents expressed shock at the attack, describing Willenhall Memorial Park as a usually peaceful area. One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said: It's terrifying that something like this could happen in broad daylight.

We hope the police take firm action. The case highlights the vulnerability of older people in public spaces and the persistent issue of racial violence. Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed the assault or has relevant information to come forward, emphasizing that community cooperation is vital in bringing the perpetrators to justice. The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests have not been ruled out





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Racially Aggravated Assault Teenagers Arrested Pensioner Attacked Willenhall Memorial Park Hate Crime

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