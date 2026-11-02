Six States Sue DOJ Over Demands for Sensitive Voter Data

Six state officials file lawsuits against the US Department of Justice to block unlawful demands for private voter information including driver's license and Social Security numbers.

Six state election officials filed federal lawsuits to block the US Department of Justice from accessing millions of private voter records. The states are resisting demands for sensitive data such as driver's license numbers and the last four digits of Social Security numbers. Advocates argue the federal government is attempting to bully state authorities into compromising voter privacy for political gain.

Legal Battle Over Federal Power

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows led one of the legal challenges against the Trump administration. She accused the Justice Department of using immense federal power to intimidate state officials. Bellows stated the administration wants to change voting processes to fit the President's personal whims rather than following established law.

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Attorney General Eliot Spitzer declared the demand for voter personal information unprecedented and unlawful. He vowed to vigorously fight the federal government's overreach in court. The legal action aims to protect the integrity of state voting systems from external interference. Spitzer emphasized that protecting voter data is a fundamental duty of state officials.

Arguments on Election Integrity

The Justice Department claims the request is part of creating clean voter rolls. Officials argue these rolls are the foundation of free and fair elections. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated the data is necessary to prevent fraud and ensure eligibility. The administration cites an executive order directed at preventing noncitizens from voting.

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The Brennan Center for Justice analyzed the claim and found noncitizen voting to be vanishingly rare. Federal law already prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections. States currently maintain multiple checks to ensure only eligible citizens cast ballots. Critics argue the demand spreads misinformation about widespread voter fraud.

State Officials Reject Intimidation

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows echoed remarks from Mississippi official Delbert Hosemann. Hosemann told the first Trump administration to go jump in the Gulf of Mexico in 2017. Bellows said the administration should go jump in the Gulf of Maine. She stated this behavior is not normal for federal interactions.

Voter advocates warned that the commonwealth will not be bullied. They argued voters are not pawns in a political game. The demand for data threatens democratic principles of free and fair elections. Officials fear the move aims to sow doubt in the electoral process.

Wider Impact on Democracy

The DOJ has made similar requests to more than 30 states nationwide. Six states have now chosen to sue rather than comply with the demands. The legal battles highlight tensions between federal and state election authorities. Privacy advocates view the action as an abuse of power by the administration.

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The conflict raises questions about voter privacy and federal authority limits. Officials argue that releasing such data exposes citizens to risks. The lawsuits seek to establish clear boundaries for data requests. The outcome will influence future federal election oversight protocols.