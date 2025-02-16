Six Stabbed in Random Attack in Austria, Leaving One Dead

A 23-year-old Syrian man attacks six pedestrians in Austria, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring five others. Police investigate the motive and background of the attacker.

A 23-year-old Syrian national with legal residence in Austria stabbed six passersby in the southern Austria n city of Villach on Saturday. The attack, described as random by police, left a 14-year-old boy dead and five others injured. The suspect was apprehended at the scene. A 42-year-old food delivery worker, witnessing the attack, drove towards the assailant and reportedly helped prevent further casualties.

Police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio stated that a motive for the attack remains unknown and that authorities are actively investigating the attacker's background. Governor Peter Kaiser of Carinthia expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and vowed that those responsible for such acts would face harsh consequences. He emphasized the need for respect for the law and Austrian values. Far-right leader Herbert Kickl condemned the attack, expressing anger at political leaders he believes have allowed similar crimes to escalate in Austria. He called for stricter immigration laws and criticized the current system, linking it to the tragic incident in Villach. Conservative party leader Christian Stocker also demanded justice and called for political measures to prevent future acts of violence. Social Democrat leader Andreas Babler echoed the sentiment, stating that such crimes should not occur in Austrian society. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner was expected to visit Villach on Sunday.Police are investigating whether the suspect acted alone and are searching for potential accomplices. The connection between the attacker and the victims is currently unclear. Austria received 24,941 asylum applications in 2024, with Syrians and Afghans being the largest groups. The number of asylum seekers has significantly decreased in recent years. Following the fall of Bashar Assad, several European countries, including Austria, suspended asylum decisions for Syrian nationals due to the unstable political situation in Syria. The issue of migration has become a central topic in many European countries, with far-right parties gaining support in elections. Austria's recent election saw the far-right Freedom Party secure its first national victory since World War II, fueled by concerns about migration. This incident follows another attack in neighboring Germany, where a 2-year-old girl and her mother died after being injured in a car-ramming attack during a labor union demonstration in Munich. Migration is emerging as a significant issue in Germany ahead of the upcoming elections on February 23rd





