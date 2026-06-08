A homeless, emotionally disturbed man opened fire and stabbed six people at the West 33rd Street-7th Avenue station entrance in Manhattan. Cops subdued the suspect with pepper spray and arrested him. One victim is in serious condition, others have non‑life‑threatEning injuries. Mayor Zohran Mamdadi condemned the "unacceptable violence" and pledged a thorough investigation, while heightened security surrounds nearby NBA Finals and upcoming FIFA World Cup fan events.

A violent incident unfolded just after 7 p.m. at the entrance to the West 33rd Street-7th Avenue subway station in Manhattan, where a lone assailant opened fire on a crowd gathered for a street festival. emergency responders arrived quickly, and Amtrak Police, together with NYPD officers,engaged the suspect in a physical struggle that ended with the attacker being subdued after being pepper‑sprayed.

The individual, described by authorities as a homeless, emotionally disturbed man, was taken into custody without further incident. Six people were stabbed in the chaotic melee, and several others sustained gunshot wounds. Most of the victims were transported to nearby hospitals for evaluation and treatment; one person remains in serious condition,while the rest are reported to have non‑life‑threatening injuries. Town officials responded swiftly to the crisis.

Recent York City Mayor Zohran Mamdadi issued a statement on the social media platform X late on Sunday,condemning the "horrific" and "unacceptable" violence. Mamdadi expressed solidarity with the injured, their families and the broader community, and praised the rapid response of the Amtrak Police Department and local law‑enforcement agencies that secured the scene and placed the attacker into custody. the mayor's office also announced that a comprehensive investigation will be launched to determine the motive behind the assault and to evaluate the adequacy of existing security measures at high‑traffic transit hubs. the incident occurred against a backdrop of heightened security concerns in the town.

The same evening, the NBA Finals betweEn the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs were being staged at Madison Square Garden,a venue situated directly above Penn Station. the game was expected to draw high‑profile attendees, including former President Donald Trump, prompting authorities to implement extensive security protocols throughout the area. Moreover, the FIFA World Cup fan village was scheduled to open at Rockefeller Center afterwards in the week, further intensifying the focus on public safety in New York and Recent Jersey.

In light of the stabbing,additional police presence has been announced for the upcoming sporting events,and town officials are urging the public to remain vigilant while enjoying the citys cultural and athletic offerings. The suspect remains in custody, and investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and witness statements to piece together the sequence of events that led to the tragic attack





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Manhattan Stabbing West 33Rd Street Station Attack NYC Public Safety Amtrak Police Response Mayor Zohran Mamdadi

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