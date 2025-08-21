Six Reasons I'll Never Leave Colorado

The author shares personal experiences about why they have chosen to make Colorado their permanent home.

As a kid growing up in rural Illinois, I dreamed of moving out of the cornfields that I knew and into a big city or far-flung locale. I moved out of state right after grad school, first to Louisiana — which I loved — but with a pull to the West that I couldn't ignore. Ten years ago, I packed up my life and moved to Colorado — first Denver and then Boulder — without knowing anyone.

Since then, I've traveled solo to all 50 states, and though I've found beauty in all corners of the United States, I haven't felt a desire to move anywhere else. Here are six reasons I still love the state and choose to stay. Colorado is famous for the Rocky Mountains, which snake their way through the state from its southern to northern border, providing a dramatic landscape from nearly any vantage point. Although the Rockies were a huge part of the draw for my move, what's become even more impressive is the diversity of landscapes the state includes. For example, I love visiting Great Sand Dunes National Park and Colorado National Monument, which has a Utah-like red-rock canyon landscape. Places like these can make a weekend getaway within Colorado feel like traveling to another state entirely. Luckily, Colorado provides easy access to many other locations within the country. For example, Denver is home to a major airport that makes air travel to either US coast simple. But even as a road-trip starting point, it's easy to get to several less-populated areas of the West from the state. I can travel to many parts of Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, New Mexico, Arizona, and Montana within a day's drive while still being able to live in a more-populated area.Although quality-of-life measures can be subjective, I've been happiest living in Colorado. With ample opportunities for outdoor recreation, hiking, skiing, rafting, fly-fishing, and biking are all possible within the same day. Repeatedly ranked among the healthiest states with the most active populations, Colorado is a great place to continue your health journey among like-minded people or pick up new healthy habits. Colorado is home to four major national parks, including Rocky Mountain, Great Sand Dunes, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, and Mesa Verde. Each park is home to something unique, from the tallest sand dunes in North America to some of the country's steepest cliffs. With only 63 parks bearing the 'national park' designation, having access to four in one state is unusual and a great perk for national-park enthusiasts like me. When I lived in Louisiana, I didn't realize how much I would miss experiencing all four seasons. From warm summers and fall leaves to winter snow and spring flowers, I wanted to live in a place that had four seasons but was still relatively mild. Although portions of the state experience extreme weather like blizzards, wind, and fires, I've found the Front Range to be much milder. The weather is generally pleasant, which makes it easier for me to spend time exploring the state's natural wonders year-round. As a wine lover, I don't have to travel to Napa or overseas to visit vineyards. Colorado wine country flourishes in pockets around the state where winemakers have capitalized on the unique high altitude, climate, and arid sunshine to cultivate award-winning wines. The renowned and quaint Palisade area is perfect for a weekend getaway, with stunning scenery and charming tasting rooms. There are also lots of up-and-coming wineries on the Front Range and in the West Elks American Viticultural Area on the Western Slope. Colorado wine country offers a surprising array of world-class wines with incredible mountain backdrops that I love to visit





