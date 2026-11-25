Six people were killed Wednesday after a plane went down off the coast of Mississippi.

From the air, the beaches of Horn Island appear free of oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, Saturday, June 26, 2010.

Divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources located the bodies of all six people who were aboard the aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. What we know: The U.S. Coast Guard received a report from the air traffic control regional tower just before 4 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday saying contact with the Cessna 210 had been lost.

Also read Six missing after plane crashes into water near Mississippi's Horn Island

The aircraft was reported to have gone down approximately 2 miles northeast of Horn Island, Mississippi. The Coast Guard sent units on the air and water to search, alongside federal and local agencies. Wednesday, Divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources located the bodies of all six people who were aboard the aircraft. The plane was heading to Fort Myers, Florida from New Orleans according to FlightAware.

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"This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss," said Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator.

"While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families. " The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. This story was written with information provided by the United States Coast Guard and the Associated Press. This story was reported from Orlando.