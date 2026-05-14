Six of the Most Expensive Countries for Fuel Ahead of Your Next European Road Trip

A new study reveals the current average price of a litre of unleaded petrol and diesel across every EU member state, as well as the UK. The Netherlands currently tops the list as the most expensive country in Europe for fuel, with unleaded petrol averaging 209p per litre and diesel priced at 204p per litre. Denmark ranks second, with unleaded petrol averaging 204p per litre and diesel 202p per litre. Finland has the third-highest fuel prices in Europe, with unleaded petrol averaging 186p per litre and diesel climbing to 204p per litre. Greece ranks as the fourth most expensive country in Europe for fuel, with unleaded petrol priced at 180p per litre and diesel at 162p per litre. The UK, Luxembourg, Austria and Italy offer cheaper prices for fuel compared to these countries.

With thousands of Brits expected to drive across Europe to popular holiday hotspots this half-term, it's worth knowing where filling up could leave a serious dent in your wallet.

Fuel prices have surged since conflict broke out in the Middle East in February, with the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz - which normally handles around 20 per cent of global oil shipments - triggering a worldwide fuel shortage. Petrol prices in the UK have climbed significantly in recent months, with average unleaded costs rising by around 20p to 25p per litre, reaching a five-month high of approximately 158.3p a litre in mid-April.

But the increases are far from limited to the UK. Between late February and late April 2026, average petrol prices across the EU rose by roughly 12 to 15 per cent, while diesel prices saw even steeper increases, in some cases climbing by as much as 30 per cent, according to Euro News.

Now, with thousands preparing to drive to France, the Netherlands, and beyond this half-term, a new study is helping motorists understand how much they can expect to pay at the pumps. Research from RAC Fuel Watch shows the current average price of a litre of unleaded petrol and diesel across every EU member state, as well as the UK, which ranked ninth most expensive with unleaded at 157p per litre and diesel at 189p per litre.

Read on to discover six of the most expensive countries for fuel ahead of your next European road trip - and where you can save money by filling up along the way





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European Road Trip Fuel Prices Middle East Conflict Strait Of Hormuz Closure Fuel Shortage Average Petrol Prices Average Diesel Prices Netherlands Denmark Finland Greece UK Luxembourg Austria Italy

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