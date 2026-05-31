Six of Marilyn Monroe's Most Perfect Movies

This year marks what would have been Marilyn Monroe's 100th birthday, and to honor the starlet, we're highlighting her most perfect pictures. From romantic comedies to legendary performances, these are six of the most perfect Monroe movies, ranked.

Marilyn Monroe is a cinematic icon and the epitome of Hollywood glamour, who gained notoriety for her comic blonde bombshell roles and was one of the most popular sex symbols of the 1950s and early 1960s.

Born June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, Monroe found initial success as a pin-up model before making her feature film debut in the Oscar-winning film, All About Eve, starring Bette Davis, Anne Baxter, and George Sanders. By the mid-1950s, Monroe had starred in a variety of films, but her performances in classic comedies such as The Seven Year Itch and Some Like It Hot essentially elevated her to silver screen stardom.

Over the years, Monroe's legacy has been overshadowed by her personal life and untimely death, which continue to be shrouded in mystery and speculation, but in recent years, more information about her has been brought to light, revealing a starlet who was far more than just a pretty face. This year marks what would have been Monroe's 100th birthday, and what better way to honor the starlet than to highlight her most perfect pictures.

From the romantic comedy How to Marry a Millionaire to her legendary performance in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, these are six of the most perfect Monroe movies, ranked. Monroe's character in How to Marry a Millionaire is sweeter and more emotionally intelligent than the stereotype of her character suggests. Her character may seem ditsy at first, but audiences gradually realize that she is observant, sincere, and surprisingly practical.

Monroe quietly reveals the loneliness underneath the performance of beauty, which became one of her signature trademarks. Monroe's performance in Niagara showcases the exact moment when she transformed from a rising star into a cinematic myth.

The movie follows the story of a newlywed couple, Polly (Jean Peters) and Ray Cutler (Max Showalter), who, while on their honeymoon in Niagara Falls, New York, begin to suspect that something is amiss between a young wife, Rose (Monroe), and her older husband, George Loomis (Joseph Cotten). Monroe delivers a powerful and restrained performance, appearing both highly controlled and completely uncontrollable while carefully shaping every gesture and glance, yet the effect still manages to feel spontaneous and volatile.

Monroe's performance in The Seven Year Itch was one of her biggest box office successes and is recognized as one of her warmest, funniest, and most deceptively intelligent performances, which led to her becoming a full-scale cultural symbol. The Seven Year Itch contains perhaps the single most famous image of Monroe ever created, the infamous white dress billowing above the subway grate in Manhattan.

The moment became larger than the movie itself and eventually larger than Hollywood, crystallizing Monroe's public image into one instantly recognizable symbol of glamour, playfulness, and American pop culture





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