Six Noncitizens Charged in Federal Vote Fraud Operation Ahead of Election Day

US Attorney Bill Essayli announces charges against six noncitizens for illegal voting as part of Operation Protect the Vote, targeting fraud ahead of the November 2026 election.

Six additional noncitizens face federal charges for illegally registering and casting ballots in United States elections, marking a significant escalation in the Justice Department's efforts to safeguard electoral integrity. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli announced these new indictments during a press conference on Monday, November 2, 2026, as part of a broader federal initiative known as Operation Protect the Vote. This ongoing crackdown has now resulted in charges against 34 individuals accused of violating federal election laws by participating in processes reserved exclusively for U.S. citizens.

Case Details and Specific Defendants

Five of the six newly charged individuals were in custody by Monday morning, with the sixth defendant expected to be taken into immediate custody. Among those facing charges is Mahyar Nikzad, a 35-year-old Iranian national residing in Canoga Park, who allegedly voted twice in the 2024 federal elections. Nikzad supposedly registered to vote by falsely claiming U.S. citizenship and later lied under oath during a February 2026 citizenship application by denying any prior voting or registration activities.

Also read DHS official vows to prosecute and deport noncitizens caught illegally voting ahead of midterms

Another primary defendant is Chad Goertz, a 52-year-old Canadian national from Agua Dulce. Goertz allegedly voted in the 2022 and 2024 general elections after registering in 2018 by falsely identifying as an American citizen. Although he requested the cancellation of his voter registration in September 2025 by acknowledging his ineligibility, Goertz allegedly denied ever voting when applying for naturalization in February 2026.

The remaining four defendants include Sirgalahad Camua, a 43-year-old citizen of the Philippines from Palmdale; Krystel Capi Valle, a 31-year-old Mexican national also from Palmdale; Moria Dahan, a 35-year-old Israeli national living in West Hills; and Gilberto Ruiz, a 46-year-old Mexican citizen from Palmdale. US Attorney Bill Essayli clarified that while these defendants are lawful permanent residents, holding a green card does not confer the right to vote in federal elections.

Advertisement

Federal Strategy and the 20,000 Suspect List

The announcement of these specific charges coincides with a larger federal effort to address a list of more than 20,000 suspected noncitizens identified on California's voter rolls. According to Bill Essayli, this list was compiled using California voter registration records that were cross-referenced and reviewed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials. Federal authorities included individuals only when immigration records definitively confirmed they were not U.S. citizens.

Essayli emphasized that every name on this list represents a confirmed noncitizen, and he stated that federal officials believe these individuals are currently receiving or have already received ballots for the upcoming election. Despite the scale of this identification, the US Attorney clarified that federal prosecutors do not intend to bring criminal charges against all 20,000 people, noting that identification does not automatically prove illegal voting has occurred.

Supreme Court Intervention and Future Proceedings

The primary objective of this federal intervention is to prevent the counting of ballots cast by noncitizens rather than to prosecute every individual involved. The federal government has filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court, submitted by the U.S. Solicitor General on Monday, to mandate that California separate ballots associated with the suspect list. This segregation allows for a judicial determination of eligibility without immediately discarding the votes.

Erin Burk, the Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Los Angeles, reinforced the commitment of federal agencies to this cause during the press conference. She stated that Homeland Security is dedicated to investigating election-related crimes to maintain public trust in the system. The investigation will continue to follow the evidence wherever it leads, with the aim of holding those who violate federal election laws accountable while ensuring a fair and transparent process for all voters.