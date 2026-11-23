Discover six new free-to-play and free download games on Steam, including sci-fi RPGs, card games, and survival sims. Get details on titles like ARES and Mailbound.

Six new games have become available for free download on the Steam digital distribution platform. These titles range from multiplayer role-playing games to psychological horror experiences, offering players immediate access without purchase. The additions expand the variety of content available to PC gamers on the storefront operated by Valve.

Sci-Fi And Card Game Launches

ARES: THE IRON VANGUARD is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online role-playing game released on 18 November. Players control Guardians who switch combat suits and classes in real time while exploring vast battlefields. The game features multiple character classes, high mobility, and multiplayer co-op modes that allow teams to fight towering enemies. The narrative positions players as the last hope for the Solar System.

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Celestial Decks is another title released on 18 November, targeting fans of competitive trading card games. The game combines player-versus-environment and player-versus-player combat with a narrative driven by beautifully illustrated cards. Players construct decks using exactly 15 cards and may include multiple copies of any single card. Victory depends on uncovering powerful synergies between cards to defeat opponents.

Narrative Thrillers And Management Sims

The Reverend: A Happyhills Homicide Story is a pixel-art thriller that focuses on uncovering the secrets of Reverend Lawrence. The game explores the dark history of a devout Christian who was previously considered a savior to the residents of Happyhills. Players must investigate the manner of his death and reveal the skeletons in his closet through a narrative-driven investigation.

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Youth Center Simulator allows players to build and manage a youth organization from the ground up. Starting with an empty building, players hire staff, develop facilities, and write various programs to grow their franchise. The objective is to transform the initial location into a flourishing center that supports youth development through careful management and expansion.

Survival And Horror Experiences

687 Days on Mars - First Steps is an open-world survival crafting game that places players alone on the Red Planet. The gameplay requires players to build shelters, secure resources, grow food, and research new technologies to survive the hostile landscape. Success depends on utilizing all available abilities and materials to overcome the challenges of Martian survival.

Mailbound is a narrative-driven psychological horror game centered on a cursed personal computer. Players must explore their environment, contain, and even feed the entity leaking from the PC into the real world. The experience involves uncovering a conspiracy and rectifying past mistakes through careful interaction with the haunted technology.