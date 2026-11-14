Steam Adds Six Free Games Including Kingslayers Roguelite and Townlet to Library

Discover six newly available free-to-play titles on Steam, including roguelites, horror, and simulation games. Explore Kingslayers, Vanakatu, and more without any cost or hidden fees.

Steam has officially added six new free-to-play titles to its platform, allowing players to permanently download and install games across diverse genres without any financial cost. This latest update from Valve expands the library with options ranging from competitive strategy to cozy management sims. Gamers can now claim these titles to keep in their libraries indefinitely, marking a significant boost for the digital storefronts current offerings.

Kingslayers stands out as a PvPvE and single-player roguelite developed by BortDad that launched earlier this month. Players must outbuild and outspeed opponents across a shared run before engaging in direct head-to-head combat at the finish line. The game offers multiple builds and ranked matches for those seeking to climb the competitive ladder.

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Vanakatu presents a surreal story-driven experience that blends puzzle-solving with Guitar Hero-esque battles. The narrative follows Van Cat, a duduk player from a regular family who tracks down his cult-leading uncle. Players must help Van Cat thwart the uncle's plan to create a worldwide dictatorship through open-world exploration.

Temporal Strike delivers a unique time-loop defense shooter experience where squads fight against orcs, boar riders, and mechs. The game features a 38-node upgrade tree that allows players to unlock new units and permanent upgrades. A key mechanic lets players rewind time to repeat boss waves with enhanced capabilities, adding a strategic twist to the tower defense genre.

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Property Inspection offers a psychological horror experience where players assume the role of Inspector 8821-A. Working for Structural Core Services, the protagonist investigates mysterious events at Unit 47. The gameplay involves peeling and inspecting stickers left by children in the building while ticking boxes to progress through the investigation.

Townlet brings a charming medieval village directly to the desktop taskbar as a management sim. Deleting files from a PC causes objects to fall from the sky and be transformed by the villagers. The more files are deleted, the more the town grows, turning routine computer tasks into an engaging gameplay loop.

Grandma Left Me A Building serves as a cozy apartment management sim where players restore a complex left by a grandmother. The gameplay involves finding tenants, collecting rent, and upgrading the property. Quirky neighbors like a guitar-shredding elf and a philosophy-lecturing yeti add difficulty to becoming a successful landlord.

This collection of games highlights Steam's strategy to attract players with varied interests through free distribution. The mix of high-intensity combat and relaxing simulation provides something for every type of gamer. Users can access these titles immediately through the platform's store page without any subscription requirements.