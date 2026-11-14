Six New Allegations Against Russell Brand After 10-Year Sentence

Six additional women have come forward with sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand following his ten-year prison conviction, as the Metropolitan Police investigate further claims.

Six additional women have come forward to accuse comedian and podcaster Russell Brand of sexual assault. These new allegations emerged shortly after Brand was convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison. The accusations add to a growing list of complaints against the British entertainer. The Metropolitan Police are currently reviewing these new reports alongside previous claims.

Detailing Specific Assault Claims

One of the accusers alleges that between 2005 and 2015, Brand offered her cash in exchange for sexual acts. She states that he told her, "Please I just need to have sex with you, I will pay you." This specific interaction occurred over a decade ago during the height of his fame. The newspaper reported taking extensive steps to verify these accounts. None of the women involved received any payments for their stories.

Also read Russell Brand Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Six More Women

Allegations of Humiliation and Refusal

Another woman claims she met Brand after winning a BBC 6 Music competition. She appeared as a guest on his show and saw him on and off for several years. During their interactions, she alleges he asked her to lick his toilet seat. She refused this demand and noted that Brand seemed angry. She stated that he seemed pissed off that she would not let him humiliate her.

Disputes Over Consent in Sexual Encounters

A third woman says she met Brand through a mutual acquaintance. She claims they had sex, but when she told him he was hurting her, he refused to stop. She pleaded with him to end the encounter, but he continued. Despite her account, Brand has claimed their sexual encounter was consensual. This discrepancy highlights the central legal dispute in the case.

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Police Response and Future Investigations

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are taking reports from several other women. Chief Mark Rowley stated he would not be surprised if there are more victims. He acknowledged the seriousness of the ongoing investigations. The police are continuing to assess the validity of these new accusations.

Legal Context and Sentencing

Brand was recently convicted and given a ten-year prison sentence for his crimes. Before sentencing, his lawyer argued that his client is a fundamentally different person today. The defense claimed he has changed from who he was during the height of his fame. The judge proceeded with the ten-year term despite these arguments. The new allegations provide further context to the court's decision.