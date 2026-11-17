The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has officially accounted for six U.S. soldiers from the Korean War, including two teenagers, through advanced forensic identification and historical analysis.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Monday that six U.S. soldiers who died during the Korean War have been officially accounted for. This significant announcement includes the identification of two teenagers, marking a profound closure for families who have waited decades for answers regarding their missing relatives. The identifications represent the culmination of ongoing efforts by the agency to locate, recover, and scientifically verify the remains of service members lost in the conflict.

Forensic Methods Reveal Soldier Identities

When a service member is officially marked as accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, they become eligible for burial with full military honors. This process involves rigorous scientific analysis and historical research to confirm identity beyond reasonable doubt. The agency utilizes modern forensic techniques to examine remains that were previously recovered but could not be identified at the time of their initial discovery. These scientific breakthroughs allow the agency to provide definitive answers where none existed for many years.

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Jackie Lee Thurman Identified in 2026

U.S. Army Cpl. Jackie Lee Thurman was an eighteen-year-old forward observer with Battery B, 99th Field Artillery Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division. He was stationed near Waegwan, South Korea, when his position came under heavy attack. Witnesses reported him as trying to evacuate a shell-shocked officer while under heavy enemy fire before he was declared missing in action. A presumptive finding of death was issued on December 31, 1953, and his remains were later declared unrecoverable in January 1956.

Remains designated as X-5814 Tanggok were recovered by the Quartermaster Graves Registration Company near Kumhwa-dong, South Korea, in October 1952. These remains were initially interred as unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. In November 2022, the agency disinterred the remains for further analysis. Scientists successfully identified the remains as Thurman's, and he was officially marked as accounted for by the agency on May 18, 2026.

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Raymond Banker Gilbert Returns to Family

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Raymond Banker Gilbert, age twenty-three, served in B Battery, 503rd Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing during the battle of the Ch'ongch'on River in North Korea. Witness statements indicated that Gilbert was taken as a prisoner of war by the Chinese People's Volunteer Army and died from battlefield wounds in a POW camp on January 31, 1951.

Following the war, a recovered set of remains was returned to U.S. custody during the 1954 exchange known as Operation Glory. The remains could not be identified at that time and were buried as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. They were disinterred on July 1, 2024, and sent to the agency's laboratory. A combination of analysis, circumstantial evidence, and historical records allowed the agency to identify the remains as Gilbert's. His remains were marked as accounted for on June 4, 2026.

William Laughlin Found After Chosin Battle

U.S. Army Cpl. William R. Laughlin Jr., age twenty-one, served in Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, attached to the 31st Regimental Combat Team. He was among the U.S. soldiers ambushed by the Chinese People's Volunteer Army at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. The ambush triggered a seventeen-day battle in frigid weather, with thousands of casualties on both sides before U.S. and United Nations forces retreated south toward Hagaru-ri.

Laughlin was reported missing in action on December 2, 1950, after failing to locate following the battle. A presumptive finding of death was issued on December 31, 1953. A pair of remains returned during Operation Glory were connected to an isolated burial east of the Chosin Reservoir but remained unidentified until recently. The agency disinterred the remains in July 2022 and used modern forensic techniques to identify them as Laughlin's. He was marked as accounted for by the agency on September 28, 2026.

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Joseph Platzkoester and Andrew Tischler Accounted For

U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph A. Platzkoester, age twenty-eight, served in Company H, 2nd Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was last seen during an ambush near Inje, South Korea, while his convoy encountered an enemy roadblock. Platzkoester could not be found after the fight and was reported missing in action. A presumptive finding of death was issued on December 31, 1953, and his remains were declared nonrecoverable in January 1956.

In 1951, the 148th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company found a set of remains that were interred as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. In November 2023, these remains were disinterred and sent to the agency's laboratory, where analysis identified them as Platzkoester's. He was marked as accounted for on May 29, 2026. No photo of Platzkoester was available to the public.

U.S. Army Cpl. Andrew R. Tischler, age twenty-one, served in Company F, 2nd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action during a road march near Taewol Village in South Korea. The agency announced that it was able to account for Tischler on May 5, 2026. Information regarding how his remains were found and identified was not available, and no photo was shared by the agency.