A 24-year-old man suspected of killing six folks in Krakow's Main Market Square has died in hospital. Cops say the attacker was inspired by far-right ideologies. Three more bodies were found at his hoMe.

Details of the Attack and Immediate Aftermath

Motive and Suspect Background

A tragic mass shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon in the Main Market Square , the historic central hub of Krakow, Poland , resulting in the deaths of six individuals and injuring sixteen others. The attacker,a 24-year-aged Polish man,drove his vehicle into the crowded square, which is typically filled with tourists and locals,and opened fire randomly. Police officers responded swiftly to the situation, engaging in a gunfight with the suspect within three minutes of the commencement of the shooting. The suspect was wounded by law enforcement and transported to a hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries. He remained in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries on Monday morning. the attack has been described by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk as a cruel act of terrorism,marking a drastic and unprecedented case of such violence in the nation.

Authorities have indicated that the attacker was likely motivated by far-right ideologies and held ultra-nationalist and radical views. interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski stated that the shooter was fascinated by these ideologies, and investigators are currently examining emblems and patches found on the suspect's military-style clothing to better understand his motivations. The suspect was reportedly a member of a local shooting club and was considered a highly skilled marksman, possessing a firearms permit. Despite Poland's strict gun control laws, which allow only a small fraction of the population to own firearms, the attacker may have obtained his weapons from his family home. Weapons and ammunition were also discovered in his vehicle at the scene of the crime.

Also read Six Killed, 15 Wounded in Mass Shooting at Krakow Main Square

Victims and Family Tragedy

The six confirmed victims of the initial shooting in Krakow included four women and two men, comprising both Polish nationals and foreigners from the United Kingdom and Austria. In a horrifying development, three additional bodies were discovered at the suspect's residence in the town of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski,located approximately 120 miles northeast of Krakow. these victims were identified as the shooter's parents and his 21-year-old sister, suggesting a murder-suicide scenario or that he killed his family members after the public attack. The prosecution has stated it is highly likely that the same person carried out these killings, though investigations continue to establish the full sequence of events. The incident has sparked national mourning in Poland, with two days of official mourning declared in response to the loss of life.

Advertisement

Heroic Acts and International Response

The severity of the injuries sustained during the attack was mitigated by the quick actions of two off-duty surgeons who happened to be having lunch near the Main Market Square when the gunfire began. Professor Michal Pędziwiatr and Dr Mateusz Wierdak rushed to the scene to provide emergency medical care, as no ambulances were immediately available. Dr Wierdak is being hailed as a heRo for using his hands to stem the bleeding of one of the severely injured police officers, applying pressure without protective gear or gloves, which allowed time for emergency services to arrive. both injured officers eventually emerged from comas and were recovered. The international community, including the United Kingdom and France, expressed shock and solidarity with Poland, condemning the senseless violence. The event has heightened security concerns across Europe, particularly in nations with otherwise tight gun regulations.