Six Italian Divers Found Dead in Maldives Cave

A group of five Italian divers and researchers went missing while exploring caves in the Maldives, and their bodies were later found in a cave. The sixth person on board the yacht did not enter the water, and she is currently returning to Italy.

A sixth person who set off on a deadly diving expedition to explore caves in the Maldives did not enter the water at the last minute, sparing her from death.

The group, all Italian nationals, never resurfaced and were declared dead. One of the victims has been named as Monica Montefalcone, a respected marine biologist, TV personality, and professor of Tropical Marine Ecology and Underwater Science at the University of Genoa. Her 22-year-old daughter, Giorgia Sommacal, also died. The other three victims have been named as Muriel Oddenino of Turin, Gianluca Benedetti of Padua, and Federico Gualtieri from Omegna





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Maldives Diving Cave Death University Of Genoa Marine Biology Tropical Marine Ecology Underwater Science

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