Six Heavy Psychological Thrillers That Blur the Line with Horror

From neo-noir to Kafkaesque thrillers, these six films delve deep into the minds of their characters, often crossing over into horror territory.

Psychological thrillers delve deep into the minds of their characters, often blurring the lines with horror. Here are six heavy-hitting films that master this crossover: 1.

'Blow Out' (1981) - John Travolta stars in this neo-noir film directed by Brian De Palma, updating classic noir tropes and paying homage to Hitchcock. 2. 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' (2017) - Yorgos Lanthimos' dark comedy explores a family's descent into chaos when a teenage boy enters their lives. 3. 'Europa' (1991) - Lars von Trier's Kafkaesque thriller follows a young man navigating post-WWII Germany, becoming a pawn in various schemes. 4.

'Obsession' (2025) - This Gen Z phenomenon flips between anxious humor and outright horror, making it hard to watch yet impossible to look away. 5. 'Black Swan' (2010) - Darren Aronofsky's psychological horror explores the pursuit of perfection through the lens of ballet





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Psychological Thrillers Horror Neo-Noir Kafkaesque Ballet

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