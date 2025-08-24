Six Found Dead in Confined Space at Colorado Dairy Farm

Tragedy struck a Colorado dairy farm this week as six people, including four members of an extended family, were found dead in a confined space. Authorities are investigating the cause of death, with preliminary indications pointing towards potential gas exposure.

Six people died this week in an accident at a dairy farm in rural Colorado . Six victims were found dead in a confined space at a Colorado dairy farm Wednesday evening, the Southeast Weld Fire Protection District announced. Weld County Chief Deputy Coroner Jolene Weiner has since confirmed the identities of the deceased — all Hispanic males, including four members of an extended family.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials confirmed to Fox News Digital they are investigating. The cause of death is pending, and autopsies have been completed on all six people. Meanwhile, the coroner's office is investigating the deaths as the possible consequence of gas exposure in a confined space. Investigators are looking into what kind of gases may have played a role in the deaths. Organizers with a support network for food workers told the Denver Post that the four relatives repaired machinery at various dairies in and near Keenesburg, Colorado, where they were found dead. \'They were extremely hardworking and humble,' said Tomi Rodriguez, an outreach worker for Project Protect Food System Workers. 'They were a very united family.' Alejandro Espinoza Cruz, of Nunn, died along with his 17-year-old son Oscar Espinoza Leos — a high school student — and a second son, 29-year-old Carlos Espinoza Prado of Evans.The Espinozas are related by marriage to another 36-year-old victim from Greeley — Jorge Sanchez Pena, Weiner said. The Weld County Coroner's Office identified the other deceased Colorado residents as Ricardo Gomez Galvan, 40, and Noe Montanez Casanas, 32, both of Keenesburg.Weld County is a major agricultural producer. Three-quarters of its land is devoted to farming and raising livestock. It’s Colorado’s leading dairy producer and the state’s biggest source of beef cattle, grain and sugar beets





