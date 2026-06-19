Six Flags Over Texas to Set Seven World Records with New Tormenta Roller Coaster

The new Tormenta roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas will set seven world records when it opens on June 26 as part of the park's 65th anniversary celebration.

Six Flags Over Texas will set seven world records when the new Tormenta roller coaster themed to Pamplona's Running of the Bulls tradition opens as part of the Dallas/Fort Worth-area amusement park's 65th anniversary celebration .

The Tormenta Rampaging Run dive coaster by Switzerland-based ridemaker Bolliger & Mabillard will officially debut on June 26 at Six Flags Over Texas. A soft opening could begin before the grand opening date. Tormenta will become the world's first giga dive coaster - combining a 300-foot-plus height with a beyond vertical drop to create a completely new ride category.

Four of them are at Six Flags parks: Fury 325 at Carowinds, Millennium Force at Cedar Point, Leviathan at Canada's Wonderland and Pantherian at Kings Dominion. The Tormenta Rampaging Run dive coaster at Six Flags Over Texas features a brief stop at the top of the lift hill that leaves riders dangling over a vertical drop for a few seconds before the brakes are released.

The floorless coaster allows riders to dangle their feet with nothing between them and the ground. At the top of Tormenta's 309-foot-tall lift hill, the 24-seat floorless dive coaster train will hang over the edge briefly before plummeting down a 95-degree beyond-vertical first drop. The initial dive will take riders into a pair of record-setting inversions - a 218-foot-tall Immelmann and a 179-foot-tall vertical loop.

Following a brief brake run, Tormenta will drop into a shorter dive that will take riders through a smaller Immelmann, cutback loop and 180-degree overbanked turn before returning to the station. The sweeping Immelmann loops were named after a German pilot who used the distinctive flying maneuver in World War II. The Tormenta coaster will rise above the Spain-themed area of Six Flags Over Texas in a newly created village called Rancho de la Tormenta.

The coaster's backstory incorporates the name of the village - named for the storms that sweep across the plains - and a local unbeatable bull that the matadors nicknamed Tormenta for his fierce strength and incredible speed. The Rancho de la Tormenta village will also be home to the new Cocina Abuela restaurant offering scratch-made Spanish and Latin American dishes. Six Flags Over Texas opened in 1961 as the first Six Flags amusement park.

The Texas-themed park that pioneered the pay-one-price admission model was inspired by the debut of Disneyland in 1955





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Six Flags Over Texas Tormenta Roller Coaster World Records Giga Dive Coaster Bolliger & Mabillard Ride Category Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Amusement Park 65Th Anniversary Celebration New Ride Floorless Coaster Beyond Vertical Drop Lift Hill Record-Setting Inversions Immelmann Loops World War II Spain-Themed Area Rancho De La Tormenta Village Cocina Abuela Restaurant Scratch-Made Spanish And Latin American Dishes Six Flags Amusement Park Pay-One-Price Admission Model Disneyland 1955 1961

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