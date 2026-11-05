Six Flags Magic Mountain Offers Free Senior Pass Through 2026

Seniors 65 and older receive unlimited park access at Six Flags Magic Mountain starting November 4, 2026, with parking fees applying separately for all visits through the end of 2026.

Six Flags Magic Mountain has introduced a comprehensive senior discount program offering free unlimited admission to visitors aged 65 years and older. This specific initiative, known as the Senior Season Pass, becomes active on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and remains valid through the remainder of 2026. The park aims to attract older demographics by providing access to high-intensity attractions alongside family-friendly options.

Eligibility And Pass Activation Process

To qualify for this benefit, individuals must meet the age requirement of 65 years or older at the time of registration. The activation process requires seniors to upload a photograph online or have one taken during their first visit to the park. This image will be permanently added to the physical season pass card, which serves as the sole entry credential for the remainder of the program duration.

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Thrill Rides And Family Attractions

The pass grants access to extreme roller coasters such as Goliath, which reaches speeds of 85 mph, and Lex Luthor: Drop of Doom, a 40-story drop tower. Guests can also experience Full Throttle and various family-oriented attractions including a carousel, bumper cars, a wave swing, and the Justice League: Battle for Metropolis dark ride. The program encourages multigenerational visits, though seniors are not required to bring family members to utilize the pass.

Additional Costs And Excluded Perks

The free Senior Season Pass strictly covers park admission and excludes all additional season pass-related benefits. Annual line-skipping privileges, dining plans, beverage packages, and photo plans cannot be added to this specific pass tier. Parking is not included in the offer, requiring seniors to pay between $42 and $77 for parking during each individual visit to the theme park.

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Operating Schedule Through 2026

Six Flags Magic Mountain will operate on most days throughout November and December 2026. The park will be closed for maintenance or other reasons on only eight specific days: Nov. 4, 10, 17, and 18, as well as Dec. 1, 2, 8, and 9. This schedule ensures that senior passholders have ample opportunity to visit the facility during the holiday season.

Broader Program Scope And Limitations

While this specific promotion focuses on Six Flags Magic Mountain, the broader senior citizen program is available at all Six Flags parks that are open during the November and December timeframe. The initiative aims to increase attendance among older demographics by removing admission barriers. Seniors can enjoy attractions like the upcoming Thrill Glider roller coaster, currently in conceptual phases for 2027, alongside existing 2028 planned attractions.