Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, died from blunt force injuries after being ejected from the Goliath roller coaster in October.

Hassan Kariem, 42, was remembered by loved ones as a passionate educator and devoted family man following a fatal incident on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, died from blunt force injuries after being ejected from the Goliath roller coaster in October. - The death of a 42-year-old man who was ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia has been ruled accidental,Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem died from blunt force injuries, the report said. He landed on the roof of a building inside the park and suffered extensive injuries to his head, neck, torso, arms and legs.

Also read Cause of Death Revealed for Man Who Fell and Died While Riding Six Flags Roller Coaster

The autopsy was performed the day after the incident. The report does not explain how Kariem was ejected from the ride. Investigators are examining whether the ride’s safety restraint was properly locked. Georgia’s Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said its investigation is reviewing the ride, its operation and records.

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Six Flags Over Georgia announces new safety measures after deadly ejection Goliath remains closed while the investigations continue. Six Flags has announced plans to add seat belts to the ride before it reopens. Four children who were injured during Kariem’s fall have since recovered.