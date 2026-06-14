Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo closed Saturday due to power outage

The outage was reported at about 2:15 a.m., according to PG&E, which said its crews found evidence of damage by another person or contractor.

VALLEJO , CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: An aerial drone view of the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom theme park on February 24, 2021 in Vallejo , California. Despite a fourth quarter loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Six Flags posted better than expected revenSix Flags Discovery Kingdom did not open for business on Saturday because of a power outage, according to the park's operator.

"Due to an unexpected power outage affecting the park, we will not open today," the company wrote on Facebook just before 8 a.m. "This issue is currently being resolved and we will provide an update regarding tomorrow's operation when it's available. The outage was reported at about 2:15 a.m., according to PG&E, which said its crews found evidence of damage by another person or contractor. It appeared on PG&E's online outage map that Six Flags was the only customer impacted.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," Six Flags' management wrote. The 135-acre park features rides, animal shows and experiences, and other entertainment, according to its website.





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