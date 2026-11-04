Six Democrats Survive Midterms After Voting For ICE Funding

Six Democratic representatives retained their seats after backing DHS bills including ICE money, as party controls House and Senate. Results highlight voter tolerance for compromise on essential agency funding.

Six Democratic members of Congress retained their seats in Tuesday's midterm elections despite having voted for Department of Homeland Security appropriations that included funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. These lawmakers survived Republican challenges in competitive districts, signaling that their constituents prioritized broader agency support over strict opposition to federal immigration enforcement tactics. The results arrive as Democrats prepare to assume control of both the House and the Senate, a shift that fundamentally alters the legislative landscape for the incoming second term of President Donald Trump.

Election Outcomes And District Results

Voters in key districts rejected attempts by Republican challengers to penalize incumbent Democrats for their support of the DHS funding bill. Don Davis of North Carolina secured a decisive victory in the 1st Congressional District, leading Republican Laurie Buckhout by 10,305 votes. Final counts from the North Carolina State Board of Elections showed Davis receiving 156,564 votes compared to Buckhout's 146,259, while Libertarian Tom Bailey garnered 9,880 votes. This margin in a state that has seen intense political scrutiny reinforces the resilience of the incumbent.

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In Texas, Vicente Gonzalez successfully defended his 34th District seat against Republican Eric Flores. Official results indicated Gonzalez held a commanding lead with 112,667 votes, representing 55.6 percent of the total, while Flores received 80,572 votes or 39.8 percent. The margin of victory stood at 32,095 votes with approximately 99 percent of precincts reporting. Similarly, Henry Cuellar won reelection in the 28th Congressional District, defeating Republican Tano Tijerina. Cuellar captured 113,315 votes or 65.8 percent of the vote, leaving Tijerina with 51,065 votes, resulting in a margin of 62,250 votes.

New York voters also kept their Democratic representatives in place. Tom Suozzi won a second term in the 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Michael LiPetri by a margin of 27,173 votes. Suozzi collected 144,174 votes, or 55.1 percent, while LiPetri received 117,001 votes, or 44.7 percent. In the neighboring 4th District, Laura Gillen defeated Republican Jeanine Driscoll. AP-supplied results showed Gillen with 160,234 votes, or 56.1 percent, compared to Driscoll's 124,259 votes, or 43.5 percent, a margin of 35,975 votes. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez also held her ground in Washington's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican state Senator John Braun with 143,417 votes, or 55 percent, against Braun's 115,271 votes, or 44.2 percent.

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Voting History On Appropriations Bills

The electoral safety of these six lawmakers is notable given their legislative history regarding the Department of Homeland Security. On January 22, seven Democrats crossed party lines to support a DHS appropriations bill that passed 220-207. This group joined 213 Republicans in voting in favor, while 206 Democrats opposed the measure. The bill allocated necessary funds to Immigration and Customs Enforcement alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Coast Guard, and the Transportation Security Administration. Thomas Massie of Kentucky was the sole Republican to vote against the package.

The legislative pattern intensified on March 5, when four of the same Democrats voted for a similar DHS funding measure. However, Laura Gillen, Tom Suozzi, and Vicente Gonzalez broke with their colleagues to oppose that specific vote. The initial January support sparked significant backlash from progressive factions within the party. Critics argued that the legislation failed to impose sufficient constraints on the Trump administration's aggressive immigration enforcement operations. The voting record highlights a recurring tension between ideological purity and practical governance within the Democratic caucus.

Stakeholder Arguments And Public Defense

Representatives who supported the funding bills consistently defended their votes as necessary measures to protect essential public services rather than endorsements of immigration policy. Vicente Gonzalez emphasized the congressional obligation to fund agencies that provide resources to all Americans, stating that such support was non-negotiable for national stability. He framed the vote as a commitment to federal duty rather than an approval of specific enforcement tactics. This narrative aimed to dissociate constituent welfare from the controversial aspects of the Department of Homeland Security.

Don Davis pointed to the critical need for disaster relief and Coast Guard operations in eastern North Carolina, describing reliable support for these areas as essential. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez offered a pragmatic counterargument, suggesting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would continue operating on existing funding even if the broader DHS budget faced a shutdown. She warned that other agencies and local communities would suffer disproportionately from such disruptions. This justification attempted to shift blame from the legislators to the systemic risks of government inaction.

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Future Implications For Federal Agencies

The midterm results grant the Democratic Party renewed leverage to challenge the Trump administration's immigration policies now that they control both chambers of Congress. This majority position allows legislators to scrutinize Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations more closely and potentially seek limits on the agency's budget. The electoral survival of the six lawmakers suggests that voters are willing to tolerate political compromise when it pertains to the funding of critical infrastructure and emergency response units.

The outcome also serves as a major political setback for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, who lost control of the House and Senate. Trump's second-term agenda, particularly the administration's aggressive immigration crackdown, faces intensified scrutiny under Democratic leadership. The election results demonstrate that while voters support robust border enforcement, they may reject candidates who weaponize funding for essential services like the Coast Guard and FEMA as political liabilities. The new congressional dynamic will likely focus on balancing security mandates with operational continuity.

Looking ahead, the Democratic majority will likely utilize its legislative power to investigate ICE operations and propose alternative funding structures. The close margins in several districts indicate that the issue remains sensitive, requiring careful navigation between party principles and constituent interests. The survival of Davis, Gonzalez, Cuellar, Suozzi, Gillen, and Gluesenkamp Perez provides a mandate for continued engagement with the executive branch. Their retention of power ensures that the debate over federal agency funding will remain a central feature of the next legislative session, particularly regarding the intersection of immigration enforcement and domestic safety services.