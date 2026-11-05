Six Dead in Brooklyn Sunset Park Apartment Fire Early Thursday

A massive apartment fire in Brooklyn killed six people and injured seven others early Thursday morning. Officials investigated potential causes including lithium-ion batteries while displaced residents received hotel assistance.

A devastating fire consumed a residential building in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn early Thursday morning, resulting in the tragic deaths of six individuals and injuring seven others. The New York Fire Department received the initial alarm at approximately 1:30 am, prompting a massive emergency response that saw more than two hundred firefighters deployed to the scene.

Timeline of the Apartment Blaze

The three-alarm inferno rapidly engulfed the two-story structure, with terrifying video footage capturing flames shooting out of the building's windows and causing glass to shatter under the intense heat. Fire crews worked for approximately one hour to bring the blaze under control, ultimately extinguishing the flames but leaving the apartment completely charred. During the operation, three firefighters sustained injuries while battling the intense blaze.

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Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at local hospitals. The identities of the deceased individuals have not yet been released to the public. Additionally, four civilian survivors were treated for injuries, though their current medical conditions remain unknown and unreported.

Lithium-ion Battery Investigation

Emergency officials deployed Hazardous Materials units to the site to assess the presence of a lithium-ion battery, a rechargeable power source known to catch fire if it overheats. While the presence of such a device was confirmed by authorities, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated that it has not been identified as the definitive cause of the fire, and an investigation is ongoing. Mayor Mamdani highlighted a broader trend, noting that e-bike fires involving these batteries have increased to more than four hundred incidents this year.

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City Council Speaker Julie Menin emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue, stating that more measures are needed to encourage and mandate safe storage practices for these devices. She expressed deep sympathy for the grieving families and prayed for the full recovery of the injured parties, declaring that the city is in a state of mourning following this tragedy.

Community Impact and Displaced Residents

The surrounding community was heavily impacted by the event, with neighbors restricted from approaching the scene due to the threat of black smoke and the risk of the fire spreading to nearby properties. Luis Ramos, a neighbor living across the street, described the building as looking like an out-of-control bonfire with flames emerging from every side. He recalled witnessing a family living in the unit and expressed heartbreak over the loss of life just before the holiday season.

Displaced residents have been relocated to hotels with assistance from the Red Cross. Mayor Mamdani visited the scene later Thursday morning to address the crisis, acknowledging that fires displace New Yorkers from their homes and require support from both the community and the city. He commended the courage of the firefighters who enter dangerous situations daily to save lives, while reiterating the city's focus on ensuring safety from battery-related hazards.