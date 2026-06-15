Two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning, crashing in the city's western area.

by MINA ALLEN | The National News DeskINDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Subtronics and Oliver Tree perform at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California.

Two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning, crashing in the city's western area. All six people aboard were killed in the crash, including American singer and comedian Oliver Tree, according to firefighters. Rio de Janeiro's Military Fire Department shared that one helicopter crashed into the parking lot of a car dealership and ignited a fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Law enforcement said that Tree was on the list of passengers aboard the plane in documents handed to aviation authorities. However, police have not been able to identify the bodies of those killed in the crash. Three other passengers were aboard in Tree's helicopter, and the pilot. Tree performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 4, and published a video on his Instagram Saturday in which he is playing soccer in a Brazilian neighborhood.

Tree was on a world tour to promote his 2026 album "Love You Madly Hate You Badly.

" His next scheduled performance was on July 1 in Lisbon, Portugal, according to his official website. A military aircraft crashed near Rimrock Lake on Saturday, sparking a wildfire that prompted a response from local and federal firefighting agencies. In July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law.

It’s estimated to cut federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion over the next decadeYour travel time onboard the Amtrak Cascades from Canada into the U.S. just got a bit shorter. The change comes just as crowds are heading into Seattle for WorlFor now, Eggers hopes public attention will prompt agency leaders to act. Human skeletal bones found inside a sleeping bag in a remote section of a Washington park nearly three decades ago were identified as a missing Hawaii man.





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