Divers found the bodies of four adults and two children within the downed fuselage.

Six people, including two children, have been confirmed dead in a plane crash off the coast of Mississippi on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Cessna 210 aircraft was on its way from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Air traffic control in Mobile, Alabama, received a report at around 3:45 p.m. that it had lost contact with the plane. The aircraft went down in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island. Search efforts for the six people who had been aboard the plane went on for about four hours, according to officials.

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The search ended on Wednesday, with divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources finding all six people within the fuselage of the aircraft. That included four adults and two boys aged 8 and 10, said Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros.

“This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss,” Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, said in a statement.

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“While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families. ” This is a developing story and will be updated. Six people, including two children, have been confirmed dead in a plane crash off the coast of Mississippi on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Cessna 210 aircraft was on its way from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Air traffic control in Mobile, Alabama, received a report at around 3:45 p.m. that it had lost contact with the plane. The aircraft went down in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island. Search efforts for the six people who had been aboard the plane went on for about four hours, according to officials.

The search ended on Wednesday, with divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources finding all six people within the fuselage of the aircraft. That included four adults and two boys aged 8 and 10, said Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros.

“This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss,” Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, said in a statement.

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“While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families. ”