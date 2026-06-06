Six Charged After Violent Protest Over Handcuffed Student's Death in UK

Police charge six more people after a protest in Southampton turns violent, sparked by the death of student Henry Nowak who was handcuffed while dying. The case has ignited debates on policing, race, and immigration, with political figures weighing in.

British authorities have charged six additional individuals with violent disorder following a protest in Southampton related to the death of university student Henry Nowak . The protest, attended by hundreds on Tuesday, saw police targeted with chairs, cans, rocks, and flares.

Nowak, 18, died in December after being handcuffed by officers while bleeding from a fatal stabbing. Body-worn video showing the handcuffing sparked widespread anger. His killer, Vickrum Digwa, a Sikh man who falsely claimed a racist assault, was sentenced this week to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for murder. The case has been exploited by anti-immigration figures alleging bias against white people in the justice system.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced the protest violence as disgraceful and urged against using Nowak's death to incite division. Eleven people now face charges from the Southampton protest. Starmer's office also rebuked U.S. Vice President JD Vance for blaming immigration and calling for righteous anger, accusing him of interfering in UK democracy and stirring street division





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Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Southampton Protest Violent Disorder Policing Debate Keir Starmer JD Vance Immigration Politics

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