Six British Men Arrested in Brazil for Largest Cocaine Seizure

Police in Santa Catarina detained six British nationals after seizing 4,426kg of cocaine valued at £65.7million in a historic drug bust operation.

Six British men were arrested in Balneario Camboriú, located in the state of Santa Catarina on Brazil's south-eastern coast, following a major police operation that uncovered more than four tonnes of cocaine. The seizure, which authorities estimated to be worth approximately £65.7 million, marks the largest confiscation of the illegal substance in the history of the region. The arrests concluded a month-long investigation conducted by the anti-drugs unit in Itajaí.

Investigation Reveals Drug Trafficking Network

Investigators from the Civil Police of Santa Catarina had been monitoring suspicious activities involving a white van for several weeks before executing the final arrest. Surveillance footage showed the vehicle parked in an isolated area overnight and being driven around during daylight hours. Officers grew suspicious when they observed individuals arriving in two hired rental cars, specifically a Hyundai Creta and a Nissan Kicks, before transferring into the van to drive elsewhere.

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The rental vehicles were traced back to two British nationals, which prompted law enforcement to intensify their surveillance efforts. During a critical seventy-two-hour period preceding the raid, officers monitored the vehicles in rotating shifts and utilized drone technology to establish a direct connection between the white van and a specific warehouse. This technological approach allowed them to map the movements of the suspects with precision.

Surveillance data indicated that five people repeatedly arrived in the rental cars, left them parked, and used the van to transport materials to the building. These journeys typically occurred around 9am and 4pm each day. Initially, investigators considered the possibility that the group was transporting food products, such as refrigerated chicken, but subsequent checks on the warehouse's electricity consumption revealed insufficient power usage for cold storage facilities.

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Raid Uncovers Massive Cocaine Stockpile

Police eventually intercepted the white van as it departed the warehouse and discovered approximately 5kg of cocaine inside, alongside rubber materials commonly used in the manufacture of tyres and inner tubes. The five occupants of the van were immediately detained. Officers then requested access to the warehouse, where they found a sixth British man guarding the shipment.

Inside the facility, police discovered pallets wrapped in plastic film and concealed beneath rubber materials, along with large quantities of bleach. Investigators suspected that the strong chemical smell from the bleach was intended to mask the scent of the drugs and hinder detection by sniffer dogs. One suspect, who appeared to be leading the group and spoke some Portuguese, reportedly informed police that there were around four tonnes of cocaine stored in that specific section.

A specialist police dog unit was subsequently called to the scene, and the animal detected further drugs hidden within the warehouse. Officers used scales found on-site to verify the total weight of the seized material at 4,426kg. Footage shared by local authorities showed handcuffed British nationals being escorted into police vehicles, with several individuals covering their faces with their clothes to avoid camera recognition.

Historic Seizure Valued at Over £65 Million

Santa Catarina Civil Police chief Marcelo Sampaio Nogueira stated that the operation followed approximately a month of dedicated work by the anti-drugs unit. He declared that this event represented a historic moment for the Civil Police of Santa Catarina, marking the largest cocaine seizure in the state's history in a single operation. Nogueira noted that the quantity could potentially represent the largest seizure ever made in a single operation in all of Brazil, although this status had not yet been officially confirmed.

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Financial estimates placed the value of the shipment at more than £65.7 million. According to Nogueira, each kilogramme of cocaine could fetch approximately £14,870 in the United Kingdom market. The sheer scale of the financial value involved has led authorities to believe firmly that a criminal organization is behind the trafficking ring, though investigations will determine if it is a national or international entity.

Legal Proceedings and Embassy Notification

All six British nationals were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and conspiracy to traffic drugs. The British Embassy was formally informed of the arrests, and the men were permitted to contact their families abroad. Authorities have petitioned the courts to convert the arrests into preventive detention while the investigation continues to gather evidence.

Police also seized multiple mobile phones from the suspects, which will be examined to establish the origin of the cocaine, its intended destination, and whether additional individuals are involved in the network. Separate video evidence shows dozens of plastic-covered blocks containing cocaine stacked together, with a police officer opening one package to reveal white powder pouring out. This visual confirmation supports the physical evidence gathered during the raid.