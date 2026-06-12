Six Australian Music Legends Inducted into ARIA Hall of Fame in Landmark Ceremony

In a historic move, the ARIA Hall of Fame welcomed six iconic artists-including Gurrumul, Jenny Morris, and Kate Ceberano-at a special ceremony in Sydney, celebrating four decades of Australian music and honoring artistic achievement and cultural legacy.

The ARIA Hall of Fame, a cornerstone of Australian music celebration, hosted a landmark ceremony on Thursday night, June 11, diverging from its customary pace by inducting six legendary acts at once.

This special event, held at Sydney's Carriageworks, drew a constellation of stars from film, politics, and the music world, including a video tribute from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has been honoring artists since 1988, beginning with icons like Dame Joan Sutherland and AC/DC. A standalone ceremony, ARIA Icons: Hall of Fame, was introduced in 2005 to accommodate multiple inductees and was broadcast to acclaim, though it was short-lived amid industry shifts.

Since inception, the Hall has welcomed countless Australian legends, from Cold Chisel and INXS to Kylie Minogue and Yothu Yindi. This year's extraordinary cohort includes the late Dr. G Yunupingu, known globally as Gurrumul, whose profound cultural impact and unique voice transcended language barriers. Born blind in the remote Galiwin'ku community, he sang primarily in Gumatj, a dialect of few speakers, and achieved international success with his 2008 self-titled debut, selling over 500,000 copies worldwide.

Previously inducted as part of Yothu Yindi in 2012, he now joins a rare group of double Hall of Famers. Rapper Briggs, the 2023 inductor, highlighted Gurrumul's love for jokes and hot studios, underscoring his legacy. Another honoree is Jenny Morris, the New Zealand-born artist who became an Australian music pillar through her solo work and advocacy.

Her career, featuring platinum albums and hits like She's Gotta Be Loved, was celebrated by figures like Sam Neill and former PM Jacinda Ardern, who lauded her strength and authenticity. Despite losing her voice to a neurological condition, Morris remains a vocal champion for artists, leading charities such as Art of Music and serving on APRA's board. Performers Dan Sultan, Mia Wray, and Kate Miller-Heidke paid tribute with a medley of her classics.

Completing the sextet is the versatile Kate Ceberano, whose four-decade career spans pop, soul, jazz, and rock. Rising to fame with I'm Talking in the 1980s, she is one of only four Australian artists-alongside AC/DC, Midnight Oil, and Kylie Minogue-to score top 10 albums across five consecutive decades. ARIA's statement emphasizes the Hall of Fame's role in saluting artistic achievement, cultural contribution, and the evolution of Australian music over forty years.

The ceremony not only honored these icons but also reinforced the industry's resilience and richness





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