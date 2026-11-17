“Six,” the pop-concert Broadway musical about the six wives of Henry VIII, has added one more performance before closing after more than five years. The newly

the pop-concert Broadway musical about the six wives of Henry VIII, has added one more performance before closing after more than five years. The newly announced final performance will take place Sunday evening, Jan. 3, bringing the show’s run to 2,179 performances.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, “Six” opened on Broadway in October 2021, following a pandemic-delayed opening, and won the Tony Award for Best Original Score. It has played to more than 2 million theatergoers and become the longest-running production in the history of the Lena Horne Theatre, formerly known as the Brooks Atkinson.

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Although its Broadway engagement is ending, “Six” continues to play in London and tour internationally, and a filmed version featuring the original West End cast was released in movie theaters earlier this year. Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, who earned a Tony nomination for her performance in the 2023 Broadway revival of “A Doll’s House,” will return to Broadway this spring ina new play by Irish playwright and director Dan Colley.

She will be joined by Corey Stoll and Michael Urie . The play centers on Joy , a former actress living in a care home who, as her memory deteriorates, believes she is rehearsing Shakespeare’s “King Lear. ” Her nurse plays along, assuming whatever role she needs him to play, while her estranged son struggles to reconnect with her and confront their troubled past.

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Bryan Cranston to return to Broadway in ‘All My Sons’,” joined by Marianne Jean-Baptiste . The production, directed by Ivo van Hove, transfers from London’s West End, where it received the Olivier Award for Best Revival earlier this year. It will begin previews March 30 at the August Wilson Theatre. Cranston will reprise his performance as Joe Keller, a successful businessman whose involvement in a wartime manufacturing scandal threatens to destroy his family.

Jean-Baptiste will again play his wife, Kate. The production marks van Hove’s first Broadway outing since his divisive 2020 revival of “West Side Story,” which never reopened following the pandemic shutdown. Cranston previously worked with van Hove on “Network,” which earned him his second Tony Award in 2019.

Van Hove also directed Broadway revivals of two other Miller plays, “A View from the Bridge” and “The Crucible,” in the 2015-16 season, winning a Tony Award for his direction of the former. ,” will return to the production for a limited three-month engagement beginning Jan. 5, 2027, coinciding with the show’s fifth anniversary.

Frost, who made his Broadway debut in the role, became the youngest individual winner of the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical in 2022, at age 22. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, with a book by Lynn Nottage, “MJ” began performances in December 2021 and officially opened in February 2022. The jukebox musical explores Jackson’s creative process and features many of his biggest hits. The show’s success has endured despite continuing debate over Jackson’s legacy.

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It has also coincided with renewed attention to his career, including the release of the biopic “Michael. ”Steve Carell and John C. Reilly will star opposite each other on Broadway next spring in a revival of Neil Simon’s classic comedy “,” directed by Thomas Kail . The production, which coincides with the centennial of Simon’s birth, will begin previews March 3 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre for a limited engagement.

Carell will play Felix Ungar, the neurotic neat freak, opposite Reilly as Oscar Madison, his slovenly roommate. The supporting cast will include Laura Benanti, James Monroe Iglehart, Rob McClure, Kevin Del Aguila, Heléne Yorke, and David Zayas. Originally produced on Broadway in 1965 with Walter Matthau and Art Carney, “The Odd Couple” became one of Simon’s biggest hits, inspiring a 1968 film and a long-running television sitcom. Its last Broadway revival, in 2005, starred Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick.

Carell made his Broadway debut in the 2024 revival of “Uncle Vanya,” while Reilly earned a Tony nomination for “True West” opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman in 2000.meals and turkey giveaways across NYCWatchdog group says it found MTA must make up for $200M in aid that NYC usually pays amid mounting deficitsThe temper of the sky: Charles Burchfield at the Whitney ‘The Nature of Color’ at the American Museum of Natural History shows how everyone see the world in their own wayworker’s Queens funeral, victim’s young brother says he wants to be just like him