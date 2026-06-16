Six Action Movies That Redefined Terrible in the 2000s

A look at six action films from the 2000s that failed so spectacularly they became historic examples of how not to make a movie, draining all excitement from their genres.

The 2000s were a bizarre decade for action cinema. Studios threw money at comic books, video games, wire-fu, leather coats, nu-metal attitude, extreme sports, glossy CGI, and franchise bait without fully grasping what made any of it thrilling.

Some of that chaos resulted in fun movies; others became embarrassing failures. Six films, however, sank past embarrassment into something more historically notable. A 0/10 action movie must be truly awful. It doesn't just have weak fights; it drains impact from punches, speed from chases, danger from explosions, and charisma from actors who should have had at least one decent moment.

That sounds impossible, yet these movies achieve it: they take movement, violence, superpowers, tournaments, assassins, and world-ending stakes, then somehow make sitting still feel more intense. The first is Dragonball Evolution (2009). Every anime fan who saw it deserves financial compensation and a handwritten apology. I didn't realize how bad it was back then, but now I do.

This live-action film took one of the loudest, weirdest, most energetic franchises ever and turned Goku (Justin Chatwin) into a bland teen hero with the emotional force of a rejected CW pilot. The mythology was flattened, the world felt tiny, and the wild martial-arts adventure spirit that made Dragon Ball beloved was replaced with awkward exposition and bargain-bin destiny talk. The worst part is how embarrassed the movie seems by its source material.

It wants the names, the Dragon Balls, Piccolo (James Marsters), Bulma (Emmy Rossum), Roshi (Chow Yun-fat), and the basic iconography, but it has no appetite for the size, silliness, color, or insane physical joy of that universe. The fights barely register; Piccolo looks stranded in his own villain plot; the Kamehameha, which should feel like a fan-service thunderclap, plays like a special effect trying to leave early. This was action cinema with all the pulse sucked out of it.

Next is Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (2009). A Chun-Li movie should be a layup: one of fighting games' most iconic characters, a built-in revenge spine, underground crime, martial-arts spectacle, and a world full of colorful fighters. Yet The Legend of Chun-Li turned that into a gray, joyless slog where even the kicks apologize for bothering you. Kristin Kreuk's Chun-Li tries to carry a film that barely gives her a pulse beyond solemn origin-story duty.

The crime drama material crawls; the training beats have no fire; the action scenes lack the clean rhythm and impact a movie like this desperately needs. Then there is Nash (Chris Klein), giving a performance so bizarrely pitched it feels beamed in from a parody no one else was told about. Bison (Neal McDonough) should be a towering nightmare of villain energy, yet the film strips him down into generic gangster mush.

A Street Fighter movie without color, madness, or thrilling combat is a crime against the arcade. Third is Catwoman (2004). The basketball scene alone should be preserved in a museum as evidence that Hollywood once lost its entire mind in broad daylight. Catwoman gives Patience Phillips (Halle Berry) a leather costume, feline powers, Laurel Hedare (Sharon Stone) as an evil beauty mogul, and the faint outline of a superhero action movie.

Then it edits the whole thing like the footage was attacked by bees. Patience is trapped in a film that cannot make her feel like a character instead of a pile of studio notes wearing cat ears. The action has no physical geography; the whip-cracking, rooftop posing, CGI cat behavior, and hyperactive camera movement seem designed to prevent the audience from enjoying the one thing the film should be selling: a cool woman moving through danger with style.

The plot about toxic face cream is already ridiculous, yet the movie treats it with the confidence of a major myth. It is camp without wit, action without weight, and superhero fantasy without a single clean thrill. Fourth is Ultraviolet (2006). Ultraviolet looks like someone tried to turn a desktop wallpaper into an action movie and forgot humans were supposed to be involved.

Violet (Milla Jovovich) is a superhuman warrior in a future where a disease has created a persecuted vampire-like population, and she has to protect a mysterious child from a fascistic regime. The ingredients sound ready for stylish chaos, but the final movie feels like synthetic fog wearing sunglasses. Everything is so smoothed, blurred, polished, and weightless that the action barely seems connected to bodies.

Violet slices, flips, shoots, and poses through sterile rooms and digital backdrops, yet the violence has no crunch. It is all motion with no sensation, a spectacle devoid of physicality. The film's visual effects overcoat any sense of impact, leaving the audience numb rather than thrilled. Fifth is Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (2002).

This film is often cited as one of the worst action movies ever made, and for good reason. It attempts to pit a rogue agent (Antonio Banderas) against a mysterious operative (Lucy Liu) in a nonsensical plot involving stolen microchips and government conspiracies. The action is poorly choreographed, the dialogue is cringe-worthy, and the editing is so choppy that even the simplest fight becomes incomprehensible.

Banderas and Liu have zero chemistry, and their characters are so thinly written that every emotional beat falls flat. The film's title promises a showdown that never delivers; instead, viewers get a series of disjointed set pieces that feel less like a movie and more like a failed pilot for a video game adaptation. It is a textbook example of how not to make an action film. Sixth is Alone in the Dark (2005).

Based on the video game series, this film stars Christian Slater as a paranormal investigator facing off against monstrous creatures. The plot is a mess of convoluted mythology, cheap scares, and clumsy exposition. The action scenes are shot in near-darkness, probably to hide the poor special effects and shoddy choreography. Tara Reid delivers a wooden performance, and Slater seems to be sleepwalking through his role.

The film tries to blend horror and action but fails at both. Every explosion feels muffled, every gunfight lacks tension, and the creature designs are laughable rather than terrifying. It is a film that makes you question how it ever got funded. These six films represent a low point in action cinema.

They took genres and characters that should have been exciting and drained them of all energy. Watching them is a lesson in what happens when studios prioritize trends over storytelling, style over substance, and brand recognition over artistic integrity. If you ever need a reminder of how bad action movies can get, these are the ones to study





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