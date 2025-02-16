SIU-Edwardsville Tops Tennessee State in Ohio Valley Conference Action

Brian Taylor II led the way with 22 points and eight rebounds as SIU-Edwardsville defeated Tennessee State 84-72 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Ray'Sean Taylor added 15 points and eight assists for the Cougars.

Brian Taylor II recorded 22 points and eight rebounds to lead SIU-Edwardsville to an 84-72 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday night. Ray'Sean Taylor added 15 points, shooting 4-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. He also contributed eight assists and four steals. Ring Malith chipped in 13 points. Justus Jackson paced Tennessee State with 15 points and five assists. Aaron Nkrumah added 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Tigers.

Knute Wood also scored 12 points and dished out four assists. SIU-Edwardsville will travel to Morehead State on Thursday, while Tennessee State visits UT Martin on Tuesday





