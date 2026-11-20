Ronny Hallin, known for Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley, has died at 88. Family tributes celebrate the late actress, producer, and unsung hero of the Marshall entertainment dynasty.

Sitcom icon Ronny Hallin has died at the age of 88, confirmed by her daughter Penny Hallin on Tuesday, October 27. The beloved actress and producer passed away peacefully at her home the previous month, marking the end of a significant career in American television and film. Her passing completes the loss of the iconic Marshall sibling trio that defined 1970s and 1980s comedy.

Legacy of the Marshall Siblings

Ronny Hallin was the middle child of a highly influential family in Hollywood, sandwiched between her older brother Garry Marshall and her younger sister Penny Marshall. Garry Marshall created the hit series Happy Days, on which Ronny often appeared, while Penny Marshall starred as Laverne DeFazio in the popular spinoff Laverne & Shirley alongside Cindy Williams as Shirley Feeney. Hallin was instrumental in supporting their careers, both on screen and behind the camera, ensuring the family brand remained dominant in television during its golden era.

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On-Screen Roles and Behind-the-Scenes Production

Her entertainment career began in 1974 with an appearance in an episode of Garry's ABC sitcom adaptation of The Odd Couple. She later portrayed the character Maxine on Laverne & Shirley in 1982. Beyond acting, she made substantial contributions as a producer and casting director starting in 1977. Her production credits include Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Blansky's Beauties, Mork & Mindy, and Joanie Loves Chachi, as well as later hits like Family Matters, Perfect Strangers, and Step by Step.

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Personal Life and Survivor Details

Hallin was survived by her three daughters, Penny, Judy, and Wendy, from her marriage to her late ex-husband Larry Hallin. Her family expressed deep grief and pride in her life. On Thursday, October 29, her nephew Scott Marshall shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook. He dedicated the post to her, noting that while her siblings received much public attention, she was the stable, reliable force behind the scenes of their many productions.

Tributes Reveal Personal Character and Influences

Scott Marshall described his aunt as the unsung hero of the Marshall family, praising her punctuality and kindness. He recalled her influence on his life, including introducing him to classic surf movies and taking him to see David Bowie in 1983. He also credited her with suggesting that Robin Williams play the alien on Happy Days after they saw an unknown comedian at the Comedy Store. These memories highlight her pivotal role in shaping both family dynamics and Hollywood casting decisions.