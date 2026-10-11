Sistrix Data Claims Amazon's Google Search Visibility Is at a 10-Year Low

SEO data account Sistrix says Amazon's organic visibility on Google in the US is its lowest in a decade, and search professionals are debating what that means.

Key Points

SEO data account Sistrix says Amazon 's organic search visibility on Google in the US is the lowest it has been in 10 years.

The claim was shared on X by Lily Ray, and a reply noted that Sistrix advises focusing on staying within the top 10 results.

The posts give no figures, dates or methodology, so the scale of the drop cannot be verified from the source.

Sistrix Claim Puts Amazon 's Google Search Visibility Under Scrutiny

On X, Lily Ray passed along a claim attributed to the SEO data account Sistrix Amazon 's organic search visibility on Google in the United States is the lowest it has been at any point in the last 10 years. Organic results are the unpaid listings that appear beneath the ads in Google searches, so a drop in visibility means Amazon 's pages appear less often or lower in those results.

The post does not say how Sistrix measured this, how large the decline is, or when the measurement was taken. The claim is therefore presented as Sistrix's reported finding, not as an independently verified fact.

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A reply from user Natzir acknowledged that the claim might be true but argued that Sistrix recommends keeping the focus on the top 10 search results. The reply does not dispute the data itself. It raises a different point: for businesses trying to win search traffic, ranking near the top of the results may matter more than overall visibility.

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Because the source is a short exchange on social media, the story rests on one party's report of another firm's data. Readers should treat the figure as unconfirmed until Sistrix publishes its underlying numbers.

What Background Reports Add, and What They Cannot Confirm

For context, separate third-party reports from 2025 described a similar pattern. Search industry outlets reported that Amazon had lost a large share of its organic product card placements in Google's shopping results after changes to its product data feed, with one tracking study citing a 31 percent decline and near-total disappearance from some US results. Those reports came from a different data provider and noted that it was unclear whether the changes were the direct cause.

This background is not part of the verified content of the X posts. The source does not mention those reports, and their timing does not clearly match the claim Ray shared, so they cannot confirm the Sistrix figure. They do show why a claim about Amazon's Google visibility is taken seriously in the search industry: Google's shopping and organic result formats are a major source of product traffic, and changes to them can shift which retailers shoppers see first.