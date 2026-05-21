Sisters' family launches fundraiser for funeral costs after Brighton beach discovery

The Adetoro family's ordeal has sparked grief within the community, with Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey expressing condolences on behalf of the city. The search for the girls is ongoing, with officers reviewing CCTV footage and appealing to anyone with information about their whereabouts on the night of May 12 and May 13.

The family of three sisters, Jane Adetoro, Christina Walters, and Rebecca Walters, whose bodies were found off Brighton beach, has launched a bid to raise £18,000 for their funeral costs.

The sisters were pulled from the water on May 13 after being reported missing by their father, Joseph, earlier that day. Specialist detectives are investigating their deaths but have not provided any evidence of criminality. Joseph has described the sisters as his joy and strength, stating that they brought happiness, love, and comfort to their family.

With over £3,000 donated to the GoFundMe page set up by their uncle, Adesoji Adetoro, the family continues their efforts to give the sisters the dignified farewell they deserve





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Sister's Death Gofundme Page Fundraising Efforts Police Investigation Grief Within The Community

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