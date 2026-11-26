Sister Wives star David Woolley opens up about his trust struggles and jealousy in his marriage to Christine Brown, highlighting the challenges of overcoming his past.

Reality television personality David Woolley, 62, is confronting deep-seated trust issues within his marriage to Christine Brown, 54, during therapy sessions featured on the upcoming season of Sister Wives. Woolley confesses to a counselor that he struggles with jealousy stemming from his first marriage, where his late wife was unfaithful, a trauma that continues to impact his ability to trust women today. Despite acknowledging that his partner has done nothing wrong, he admits to waiting for her to end the relationship, a fear that his wife describes as sad and unnecessary.

Therapy Sessions Reveal Trust Deficits

During a counseling session, Woolley openly admits to his wife that he feels he does not deserve her kindness and waits for her to leave him. He clarifies that his jealousy is not a reflection of Christine's behavior but rather a personal hurdle rooted in his past. The couple's therapist questions why Woolley maintains these emotional walls, while Christine notes that her husband's fear of abandonment is a painful aspect of their dynamic. Woolley emphasizes that the responsibility for overcoming these feelings lies entirely with him.

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Christine Brown Explains Husband's Jealousy

Christine Brown explains that David's jealousy often manifests in public settings when she interacts warmly with others. She describes herself as naturally friendly and notes that she sometimes fails to notice when others are flirting with her, which triggers David's insecurity. Brown acknowledges that she needs to adjust her perspective and be more mindful of how her friendliness is perceived by her husband. She recognizes that no partner wants to feel undervalued or suspicious, and she is working on balancing her social openness with David's need for reassurance.

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Woolley's Views on Polygamy and Honesty

Beyond personal trust, Woolley expresses strong disapproval of the polygamous lifestyle, citing issues he observed when it affected his sister. He believes that honesty is the foundation of any relationship, asking why he could trust his partner on any matter if they were not honest with him. Christine responds by discussing the nuance of sharing information, noting that there is a fine balance between transparency and oversharing. She admits to learning that providing too much information is not always beneficial and that some details fall under a need-to-know basis.

Sister Wives History and Future Steps

The context of these struggles is framed by Christine's 25-year spiritual marriage to Kody Brown, 57, and their eventual separation. The Brown family has experienced significant fragmentation in recent years, with Janelle Brown, 57, announcing her separation in 2022 and Meri Brown, 55, walking away in 2023. Kody remains married to Robyn Brown, 48. The upcoming episode of Sister Wives, premiering on Sunday, November 9, will delve deeper into these conversations as the couple works to navigate their unique challenges in the public eye.