Sister Wives’ Christine Brown shared how her grandfather Rulon Clark Allred’s 1977 assassination inspired her polygamous marriage to ex-husband Kody Brown: “They shot him, they gunned him down.”

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“My grandpa was killed when I was 5 and my grandmas were still best friends after that. ” “And they stayed together and they hung out together all the time,” she added.

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“So I thought that would be an ideal situation. ” Before his death in 1977, Rulon had an integral role in his community as the leader of the Apostolic United Brethren fundamentalist group in Utah. And throughout his time as a religious leader, the TLC star noted that her grandfather “believed in being public” and thought it was “really important to open up and let people know” about his family life.

“He had this article where he talked about how he believed he was a prophet, he was the mouthpiece for God on this planet. And there was someone else from another church and he felt like he was actually the mouthpiece for God,” she said.

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“He got his wives to kill my grandpa. Right there at work, in front of one of his wives. It was terrible. They shot him, they gunned him down.

”with Kody—still thinks of the moment she learned of her grandfather’s assassination as “one of my pivotal memories. ”“I just remember, starkly, the sadness of my dad but being so sad at such a loss because he was cool,” she explained.

“My grandpa was super cool. No one ever said a negative word about my grandpa. No one. Everyone loved him.

” And it was his example that prompted the reality TV star to enter what would be a 30-year spiritual marriage with Kody alongside his wives“I don’t know what’s different, I have no idea,” Christine shared.

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“My parents were polygamists, married into polygamy. I believed in it so much and I saw the potential of how good it could be my grandmas, with my grandpa. ”Mitch Thompson "I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon—who also goes by "Leo"—wrote on Instagram.

"and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic. "Janelle and Kody welcomed Hunter—their third child together—on Feb. 9, 1997.. He was adopted into the family in 2015, five years after Robyn spiritually married Kody. In 2014, Kody legally divorced his first wife Meri so he could marry Robyn and officially adopt Dayton as his son.

Aurora is the second oldest child of Robyn. She was legally adopted by Kody in 2015 after he married Robyn the prior year. Breanna is Robyn's third child from her marriage to Preston. After Robyn married Kody, Breanna and her older siblings were legally adopted into the family.

Born on Jan. 10, 2016, Ariella is the youngest daughter of Kody and Robyn. She is also the youngest child of 18 in the entire Brown family.