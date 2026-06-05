Sister's Ride Home Turns into Terror Trip After Getting into Wrong Uber

A ride home turned into a terror trip for two sisters who got into the wrong vehicle thinking it was an Uber, leading to the rape of one of the young women. San Francisco prosecutors said Friday that Eryilmaz allegedly tried to kiss the sister sitting in the front seat, but she refused his advances. A jury convicted Eryilmaz of two felonies: rape of an unconscious person and assault with intent to commit rape.

A ride home turned into a terror trip for two sisters who got into the wrong vehicle thinking it was an Uber - leading to the rape of one of the young women.

San Francisco prosecutors said Friday that Eryilmaz allegedly tried to kiss the sister sitting in the front seat, but she refused his advances. After they reached their destination, the sister in the front got out of the car, but before she could wake the sister in the back, Ervilmaz took off, prosecutors said. Officials obtained video footage showing Eryilmaz pulling into his apartment building's parking lot and exiting his vehicle to go into the back seat with the victim.

He locked the door with the pair inside. Several hours later, the victim awoke 'scared and confused' with Eryilmaz on top of her. She told Eryilmaz 'no,' as he held her arms down and bit and kissed her neck. She managed to escape and spent 10 minutes with Eryilmaz before he let her use his phone to call her sister.

With the call, she learned from her sister that the police were looking for her and her sibling was not nearby. She then fled from Eryilmaz's apartment and called her sister again for help. The DA's office thanked victim advocates and spotlighted 'the dedication of officers who investigated this case from the San Francisco Police Department's Special Victims Unit.

' A jury convicted Eryilmaz of two felonies: rape of an unconscious person and assault with intent to commit rape. The jury's verdict holds Mr. Eryilmaz accountable for his crimes, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said about the crime. I would like to thank the survivor for her courage in coming forward and working with my office through a challenging court process to get justice.

Assistant District Attorney Abigail Adams added that she commended the victim for her bravery, authenticity and vulnerability while she relived these terrifying events during her testimony. He could face more than a decade in prison for his crimes





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