Sister's Financial Irresponsibility Creates Family Tension

The author writes about their struggles with their sister's financial irresponsibility, which consistently puts a strain on their personal finances and their family's vacations.

I've been working hard and saving responsibly since my late teens, ensuring my family is well-off and prepared for retirement. My sister, however, made different choices. She repeatedly went through periods of financial excess and instability, ending up with little saved for the future. Even though we earn similar incomes, her lack of financial discipline has resulted in a considerable gap in our financial security.

We often vacation together as a family, but I consistently end up footing the bill, as she either forgets to reimburse me or gives me short change. She promises to contribute for my children's birthdays, but the gifts never arrive, leaving me in a position of constant financial responsibility. My husband and I are self-employed and preparing for the significant expense of college for our two children, so we're being extra cautious with our money. While we can manage financially, it's disheartening to constantly be the one who covers the expenses, especially when it comes to family gatherings. She feels sensitive about money, and confronting her about repayment always leads to awkward and uncomfortable situations. I feel caught between wanting to support her and the necessity to protect my family's financial well-being. I'm at a crossroads. Should I just accept that she'll never fully share her financial responsibilities? It's draining to constantly deal with this dynamic, especially with an upcoming trip to Hawaii looming. I simply can't afford to cover more than my family's share. How can I change this pattern without causing further tension within the family





