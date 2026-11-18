Patricia Araujo remembers her sister Maggie Huizar as a loving and humorous woman following Huizar's death in a tragic shooting incident at her San Antonio home that also claimed the life of the shooter.

Patricia Araujo says her sister, Maggie Huizar, never had to face a hard moment alone. If Huizar called in the middle of the night, Araujo said, she would get in her car and go.

“I would be there for her for whatever she needed,” Araujo told KSAT. Now, after losing her younger sister in a deadly shooting, Araujo is left holding onto memories of the woman she said brought laughter and love into their family, and questions she may never get answers to. Police said the 41-year-old woman was found shot to death inside her home on San Antonio’s West Side Monday afternoon.

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Officers were called to a home along Moon Light shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had shot and killed his wife. When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the man inside the home. Police said he eventually came outside and pointed a handgun at SWAT officers. Two officers opened fire, striking him.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Officers found Huizar dead inside the home from gunshot wounds. But for Araujo, the story of her sister is about much more than the violence that took her life. Araujo described Maggie as the sweetest, most patient person — someone who had a lot of love to give.

The sisters shared a close relationship and, according to Araujo, a similar sense of humor. They loved playing jokes on each other and finding reasons to laugh. Araujo said her sister worked for South San Antonio Independent School District and the City of San Antonio’s Public Works Department. She said Maggie’s coworkers knew her as someone who was funny and personable.

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After learning about her death, one of her former coworkers came to the family’s home in tears.

“Her coworker goes, ‘Don’t tell me it’s true, don’t tell me it’s true,’” Araujo recalled. Huizar’s sister said the coworker’s reaction showed just how many people her sister had touched throughout her life. While Araujo wants Maggie remembered for the person she was, she also hopes people understand what her sister had been going through. Araujo said Maggie had been in the relationship for more than 20 years and had experienced domestic violence throughout that time.

She said the family repeatedly tried to help Maggie leave the situation. About three weeks before her death, Araujo said, Maggie had been staying with their father before returning home. Araujo said she had recently tried to connect her sister with resources and encouraged her to consider a different life. But when Maggie returned home, the family did not turn its back on her.

“We weren’t mad at her because we would still support her,” Araujo said. “We couldn’t shut that door on her. She needed that support. ” Araujo said Maggie wanted to keep her family together, even when those closest to her worried about the relationship.

She hopes people understand that leaving an abusive relationship is not always simple, but there is always help nearby. Araujo said she last saw Maggie over the weekend. On Monday, Araujo was working when she received a text message from her niece, Maggie’s daughter. The girl told her police had blocked off the street near their home and asked her to come.

Araujo said she immediately left and rushed to the scene. She arrived within minutes, but Araujo said the family did not learn Maggie had died until several hours later. The uncertainty surrounding those final hours has been especially difficult. Araujo said her niece had been texting Maggie earlier that day, but the messages stopped getting responses.

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She said the family still does not know exactly how long Maggie had been inside the home before police were called. And Araujo cannot stop thinking about why her sister never reached out.

“I’m just asking myself, why didn’t my sister call me? ” Araujo said.

“She would always call me for everything, everything. I could have helped her. ” The family is now facing another devastating loss after their mother died in late July. Araujo said Maggie had missed their mother deeply.

She also made a promise to Maggie before her death: She would help take care of her daughter. She said she intends to keep that promise. For now, Araujo is holding onto the memories of her baby sister, the jokes they shared, the conversations they had and the love she says Maggie gave so freely. Araujo believes more education and awareness about domestic violence are needed.

She wants people to understand why continued support matters. She said her family tried repeatedly to help Maggie, but they could not make the decision for her. For Araujo, the loss is a reminder of how much people may be carrying behind closed doors and how important it is not to judge someone experiencing abuse. As the family prepares to lay Maggie to rest, they’re asking for the community’s help.

If you’d like to show support to the family, you can reach out to Patricia Araujo directly. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage , which also explains how to identify different types of abuse. If it’s an emergency, text or call 911.

For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at 733-8810. You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center , which also provides wrap-around services at 631-0100. READ MORE: Man suspected of killing wife dies after police shooting; records show pending sexual-assault case