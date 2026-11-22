Whoopi Goldberg confirms that delays in Sister Act 3 prevented Maggie Smith from returning as Reverend Mother, making a full original cast reunion impossible after Smith's passing.

The production of Sister Act 3 has suffered an irreversible loss regarding its original cast lineup due to prolonged development delays. Whoopi Goldberg revealed that the extended timeline for the third installment prevented Maggie Smith from reprising her iconic role. The acclaimed British actress passed away in September 2024 at the age of 89. This unfortunate timing ensures that the beloved on-screen partnership between Deloris Van Cartier and Reverend Mother cannot be revived on film.

Whoopi Goldberg Discusses Lost Maggie Smith Collaboration

Goldberg recently spoke about the missed opportunity with Maggie Smith in interviews conducted for People magazine and W Magazine. In September 2026, the actor explained that Smith had verbally agreed to return for the sequel before her health declined. The legendary performer was waiting for a finalized script to give her official commitment to the project. She wanted assurance that the story was ready before committing her schedule to the production.

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Unfortunately, the screenplay development process became stagnant due to various creative disagreements and script changes. Multiple writing teams were involved in shaping the narrative over several years. The project was first announced in 2015, with Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah initially attached to write the screenplay. By 2018, the writing duties had shifted to Regina Hicks and Karin Gist.

Long Development Timeline Delayed Sister Act 3 Production

Disney officially confirmed Goldberg's return in December 2020, with plans to release the film on Disney+. Tyler Perry was also attached to produce the project, signaling significant studio interest and investment. Despite these high-profile attachments, the film never secured the necessary momentum to begin principal photography. The extended gap between announcements and actual production created significant logistical and personal barriers.

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Goldberg expressed deep regret that the film could not have been completed while Smith was still alive. She admitted in October 2026 that she had hoped to film their scenes together before Smith's passing. The delays meant that the emotional core of the franchise, built on the dynamic between the two women, could not be recreated. Smith's absence is now a permanent fixture of the franchise's history.

Maggie Smith's Reverend Mother Defined Franchise Emotional Core

The character of Reverend Mother was essential to the narrative success of the original 1992 film and its 1993 sequel. Smith played a stern authority figure who initially clashed with Goldberg's Deloris Van Cartier. Their relationship evolved from conflict to mutual respect and deep affection, providing the emotional foundation for the series. Smith's performance reached an emotional peak during the climactic choir performance, where her pride and joy were palpable.

This bond carried over into Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, where Deloris returns to help the sisters under Reverend Mother's guidance. The existing friendship made their reunion feel natural and heartfelt. Removing the character entirely from the third film would ignore the established history and emotional weight of the previous entries. The franchise cannot simply proceed as if the original partnership never existed.

Future Sister Act 3 Must Honor Late Maggie Smith Legacy

Goldberg has stated that she views the upcoming film as a proper conclusion or a button on the story rather than a direct continuation. This approach requires addressing the absence of Reverend Mother with sensitivity and narrative intentionality. The story could incorporate Smith's absence as part of the emotional arc, showing how the convent and the characters move forward without her.

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Smith's character believed in discipline and tradition but also learned the value of flexibility and community spirit. Her influence should remain visible in the convent's culture even in her physical absence. By honoring her legacy, the film can pay tribute to the actress while delivering a cohesive narrative. The industry lost a titan with Smith's death, and her contribution to Sister Act remains a defining element of the franchise's enduring popularity.