Sissy Spacek Leaves Hollywoo Behind to Spend Time with Family

Sissy Spacek is an Oscar-winning actress who moved to a rural farm in Virginia with her husband to raise their family outside of the Hollywood spotlight. At 76 she continues to work in television and film and recently co-starred with Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in a disturbing new drama.

Sissy Spacek is an Oscar-winning actress who rose to fame in the 1970s with critically acclaimed performances in films like Badlands, Carrie, and Coal Miner's Daughter.

Born in Texas, Spacek broke the typecasting trap and pivoted to vulnerable roles in biographical dramas, family epics, and intense character studies. She has continued to work in television and film and most recently co-starred in a disturbing drama with Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, now at the age of 76.

Spacek is currently living on a rural farm in Virginia with her husband of over 50 years and has spoken about her decision to leave the Hollywood spotlight to raise their family





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Sissy Spacek Oscar Winner Actress TV Film Rural Farm Virginia Hollywood Jennifer Lawrence Robert Pattinson

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