SiriusXM Taps World Cup Players for Curated DJ Sets Amid Full Tournament Coverage

SiriusXM has launched a special programming feature for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, enlisting numerous footballers including members of the U.S. men's national team to create and host personalized DJ sets across its various music channels. The players will share their favorite songs and personal stories tied to the music. The platform will also deliver complete live audio broadcasts of all tournament matches through its partnership with FOX Sports, complemented by continuous soccer talk on SiriusXM FC.

SiriusXM is rolling out a unique initiative to get football fans excited for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Beyond live match broadcasts, the satellite radio service has enlisted several players from the U.S. men's national team and other international stars to curate special DJ sets featuring their favorite music.

These guest DJs will not only play their personal track selections but also share stories from their careers and explain why certain songs and artists hold special meaning for them. The lineup of participating athletes is extensive and spans multiple SiriusXM channels, offering a diverse array of musical genres. Among the U.S. men's team contributors are goalkeepers Matt Turner and Matt Freese of the New England Revolution.

Turner's picks will air on The Heat (channel 46) and include artists such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Tems, Justin Bieber and John Summit. Defender Mark McKenzie will present his selections on Hip-Hop Nation (channel 44) featuring Jaz Donell, 2Jayz and Koffee. Miles Robinson, star defender for FC Cincinnati, will also appear on Hip-Hop Nation with tracks from Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Frank Ocean, J Cole, Burna Boy, Ye and Chance the Rapper.

Columbus Crew winger Max Arfsten is also slated to participate. Several international players are joining the project as well, including Finn Surman, a New Zealand native and defender for the Portland Timbers, who curated songs from Tame Impala, Drake, Nelly Furtado and Rihanna for the 10s Spot (channel 11). The musical initiative extends beyond current players.

Soccer coach and commentator Eric Wynalda, who represented the U.S. in the 1990 and 1994 World Cups, will bring a classic rock and metal flavor to Ozzy's Boneyard (channel 38) with selections from Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Black Sabbath and Judas Priest. Former player and Fox Sports analyst Alexi Lalas is also taking part.

From South America, Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana of the New England Revolution and the Ecuadorian national team, along with Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron of Atlanta United and the Paraguay national team, will host DJ sets on the Caliente channel (152). Additional participants include Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg, Canadian defender Kamal Miller and Haitian forward Derrick Etienne Jr., among several others. These Guest DJ sets will be broadcast multiple times on each respective channel throughout the tournament.

In parallel, SiriusXM will provide comprehensive audio coverage of the World Cup itself. The network will air English-language broadcasts of all 104 matches using the FOX Sports feed, with games originating from the United States, Canada and Mexico. Most matches will be available on Fox Sports on SiriusXM (channel 83), while simultaneous doubleheaders will see one game carried on SiriusXM FC (channel 157). Daily in-depth analysis and coverage will be available around the clock on SiriusXM FC.

The tournament kicks off on Thursday, June 11, 2026, with the U.S. Men's National Team beginning their Group D campaign against Paraguay on Friday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET. The final match is scheduled for July 19, 2026





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