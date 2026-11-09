SiriusXM Names Tubi CEO Anjali Sud New Leader

The exec will take over as CEO of the audio giant as Jennifer Witz steps down.

Tubi CEO Anjali Sud visits FOX Business Network's"The Claman Countdown" at Fox Business Network Studios on March 19, 2026 in New York City. Sud, who has been a board member of SiriusXM since March 2025, will take over starting Jan. 1, 2027.

Witz made the decision to step down after about 25 years at the company. She will remain in an advisory role through the end of 2027. Sud announced her departure from Tubi last week, after Fox’s Sud has served as CEO of the Fox-owned Tubi since 2023, and has helped grow the free streaming business into a bigger contender in the entertainment marketplace, with more than 110 million monthly active users, and expanded the service globally.

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Sud joined Tubi after serving as CEO of Vimeo, where she took the company public and led its transformation into a profitable, global video platform with 300 million users. She previously held various positions in e-commerce, finance, and media at Amazon and Time Warner.

“Anjali has built some of the most successful consumer entertainment platforms. In her previous roles, she scaled audiences, expanded platforms, and led businesses supported by both advertising and subscription models. As a member of our Board, she has intimate knowledge of our business and strategy. With her digital media experience, CEO-level success, and Board perspective, we are confident Anjali will hit the ground running and build on our momentum as we continue to execute against our objectives.

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We believe she will be an outstanding CEO for SiriusXM,” said Greg Maffei, Chairman of the Board.

“I am honored to lead SiriusXM in its next chapter,” said Sud. “Premium audio experiences will be more important than ever to the future of entertainment, and I believe SiriusXM can evolve to lead that future. Since joining the Board, I have gained a deeper appreciation for the Company’s strengths and potential. I look forward to working with the team to execute with ambition and expand value for our subscribers, advertisers, artists, creators, talent, partners, and shareholders.

” “Leading SiriusXM has been the most meaningful experience of my career,” Witz said.

“I am particularly proud of what our team has accomplished in strengthening the subscriber experience, expanding our advertising business, and unlocking greater value across our broader portfolio. I firmly believe that SiriusXM is on a strong path and that now is the time for a transition. Anjali brings the perspective, leadership, and understanding of the business needed to guide the Company forward. While I will be leaving my role as CEO, I’ll remain a lifelong subscriber and supporter of SiriusXM. ”