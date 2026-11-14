Sirius Dice Reveals Magic: The Gathering Mox Spindowns

Sirius Dice has a new item specifically for Magic: The Gathering players with their new Mox Spindowns, one of which debuted at MagicCon: Atlanta.

Sirius Dice has a new item specifically for Magic: The Gathering players with their new Mox Spindowns, one of which debuted at MagicCon: Atlanta. Sirius Dice unveils official Magic: The Gathering Mox Spindowns, oversized 55mm D20s built for life tracking.

Each Magic: The Gathering spindown features a 3D Mox gemstone in clear resin, blending play utility with display appeal. A MagicCon: Atlanta exclusive Mox Sapphire debuts first, marked by a special 20 face logo and frosted numbering. Retail Magic: The Gathering releases begin in 2027 with Mox Pearl in January and Mox Sapphire arriving in March.fans with their new Mox Spindowns designed specifically for the game.

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As you can see here, they've made two new D20S sitting at 55mm, designed to be used at the table to keep a count of how much life you have left. Those who happen to be at MagicCon: Atlanta this weekend can look at the Sapphire edition in all its glory before this, and the Pearl both made their way onto the market in March 2027. We have more info below from the company about both dice.

, Moxes are powerful artifact cards representing magical gemstones that generate mana, the resource players use to cast spells. The five original Mox cards, first introduced in 1993 with original art by Dan Frazier, are part of the coveted Power Nine, a group of nine iconic cards celebrated for their extraordinary power, rarity, and collector value. Each oversized die showcases a, encased in crystal-clear resin.

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Blending functionality with collectible appeal, these dice are designed to serve as both life counters and eye-catching display pieces, bringing a piece ofSpecial version of Mox Sapphire debuts at MagicCon: Atlanta, featuring the MagicCon logo on the 20 face and clear, frosted numbering. Each 55mm SPINDOWN features a 3D jewel encased in clear resin and can be used to track life totals during play. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool.

He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. Sirius Dice has a new item specifically for Magic: The Gathering players with their new Mox Spindowns, one of which debuted at MagicCon: Atlanta.

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