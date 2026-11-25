Sirius Dice launches an officially licensed Star Trek and Magic: The Gathering accessory collection in November 2026 to celebrate the franchise's 60th anniversary with collectible dice and counters.

Star Trek continues its expansive 60th anniversary celebration in 2026 with the latest official merchandise collaboration. Sirius Dice has announced the release of an officially licensed collection of Magic: The Gathering accessories. This new product line launches in November to coincide with the franchise's major milestone and its highly anticipated Universes Beyond crossover event.

Star Trek Magic Dice Cup Collection Details

Sirius Dice introduces the Star Trek Mini Dice Cups, which retail for $19.99 each. These individually packaged cups feature iconic factions from across the long history of the Star Trek universe. Each set comes with two Magic: The Gathering counter dice that feature randomized designs. The designs incorporate various color schemes and metallic finishes to appeal to collectors.

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The Mini Dice Cup collection includes ten different designs for fans to discover. The Q design stands out as the rare chase variant within the product line. Shoppers will not know which specific design they have purchased until they open the packaging. This randomization adds a layer of collectibility similar to opening a Collector Booster pack in Magic: The Gathering.

Treasure Packs and Spindown Life Counters

The Sirius Dice lineup also includes $7.99 Treasure Packs for enthusiasts. These packs contain one of 25 collectible 25mm Spindown Life Counters. Each pack also includes a Magic: The Gathering token accessory to enhance gameplay. The dice themselves are categorized into three different rarity levels.

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The rarity categories for the Treasure Packs are common, rare, and legendary. This tiered system encourages fans to seek out specific items to complete their collections. The affordable price point makes these accessories accessible to a wide range of players. Fans can build their inventory based on their budget and desired collectibility.

Oversized Enterprise and Klingon Displays

Sirius Dice is also releasing two oversized 55mm Spindown Life Counters for serious collectors. These premium items retail for $54.99 apiece. One design features a miniature replica of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The other design showcases a Klingon Bird-of-Prey.

Both oversized counters are encased in transparent resin for durability and display. These items can easily serve as standalone display pieces for any room. They offer a unique way to track life totals during gameplay. The detailed craftsmanship appeals to long-time Trekkies who enjoy memorabilia.

Impact on Star Trek Collecting Community

This release provides a new way for fans to experience the Star Trek universe. The collaboration merges two massive fandoms into a single product line. It gives Trekkies an entirely new medium to engage with their favorite sci-fi franchise. The accessories are available before the end of November 2026.

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The holiday season approaches as the 60th anniversary year draws to a close. This Sirius Dice collection offers a final opportunity to commemorate six decades of the iconic science fiction franchise. The release ensures that celebrations continue until the end of the year. Fans looking to expand their collections have another exciting release to anticipate.