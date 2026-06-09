Sirius Dice and Critical Role Unveil Vox Machina Adventure Dice Sets

Sirius Dice has teamed up with Critical Role to release seven officially licensed Adventuring Dice sets inspired by each member of Vox Machina. Each set includes eight premium polyhedral dice with a sharp-edged collectible d20, featuring character-specific colors and icons. The collection launches this July.

Sirius Dice has partnered with Critical Role to launch an exciting new collection of officially licensed Adventuring Dice inspired by the beloved Vox Machina campaign.

This collaboration brings to life seven distinct dice sets, each dedicated to a core member of the famed adventuring party: Grog Strongjaw, Keyleth, Pike Trickfoot, Percival de Rolo, Scanlan Shorthalt, Vax'ildan, and Vex'ahlia. Every set is meticulously crafted to embody the unique personality, power, and aesthetics of its respective character, offering fans and tabletop RPG enthusiasts a tangible way to celebrate their favorite heroes. The collection is scheduled for release in July, with pre-orders expected to open soon.

Each Vox Machina Adventure Dice Set contains eight premium polyhedral dice, including a d4, d6, d8, d10, d12, d20, percentile die, and a special sharp-edged collectible d20 featuring custom icons. The dice are made from high-quality materials with striking color swirls and thematic details. Grog's set features a matte red and grey swirl with symbols like his axe and ale tankard. Keyleth's dice are translucent brown and white, adorned with a leaf, antlers, and claw.

Percy's set uses a dark blue and black two-color swirl with gold flecks and his bullet mask and Whitestone sigil. Pike's set is ethereal translucent white with iridescent mylar and rose gold lettering, showcasing wings, shield, and armor. Scanlan's bold purple and pink glitter swirl with pink lettering includes musical notes and a lute. Vax's set is a translucent black cloud with mylar shimmer and purple lettering, bearing daggers, flowers, and a raven.

Vex's set combines translucent blue and white swirl with brown lettering, highlighted by a feather, arrows, and bear paw. These sets are designed not only for gameplay but also for display, making them perfect collectors' items for followers of Critical Role's Campaign 1. The partnership between Sirius Dice and Critical Role underscores the growing synergy between premium tabletop accessories and popular streaming entertainment.

Critical Role, through its wildly successful campaigns and animated series, has cultivated a massive global community of fans who engage deeply with its characters and stories. This dice line allows that community to bring a piece of that narrative into their own gaming sessions, whether they are running a Critical Role-inspired campaign or any other tabletop roleplaying game. The attention to character-specific design ensures that each set resonates with players who have strong attachments to these iconic figures.

The release is anticipated to be a major event for collectors and gamers alike, with many expecting quick sell-outs given the limited nature of licensed merchandise. Gavin Sheehan, Games Editor for Bleeding Cool, noted that such collaborations represent a significant trend in merging fandom with functional gaming gear, enhancing the immersive experience of tabletop play





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