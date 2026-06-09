The upcoming Siri AI assistant will only work on Apple devices that support Apple Intelligence and other specific devices, leaving out iPhone 14, EU, and China updates. Phone lock is required for security reasons.

The upcoming Siri AI assistant only works on Apple devices that support Apple Intelligence and requires close proximity to an iPhone with the same feature.

EU regulators have not approved Siri for use in European countries and the feature is not available in China. Apple CarPlay integration will only run Siri AI features on the paired device, and Siri AI compatibility on Apple Watch is limited to iPhones with Apple Intelligence nearby. Apple CarPlay integration is expected to be available with iOS 27 launch globally but Siri AI will not be part of the EU, China updates.

Siri AI works with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 16, 17, Air, Vision Pro, iPad Air, and Mac with M1 or newer chips. Siri AI compatibility on Apple Watch depends on pairing a phone with Apple Intelligence nearby. EU regulators have raised security concerns about hijacking AI systems and stealing personal data. They have not approved Siri for release in European countries, so Siri AI will not be part of the update for iPhones in Europe or China.

Meanwhile, Siri AI is a feature of iOS 27 available globally with CarPlay integration, but it may only offer Siri AI features for CarPlay devices, dependent on being near the paired device with Siri AI. Siri AI requires specific Apple devices to enter in Siri, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 16, 17, Air, Vision Pro, iPad Air, and Mac with M1 or newer chips. See also third and second generation Apple Watch. Siri AI feature list.

See also CarPlay integration with Siri AI in Apple CarPlay update. Siri AI requirements are specific set of Apple devices to enter Siri, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 16, 17, Air, Vision Pro, iPad Air, and Mac with M1 or newer chips. Siri AI does not require iOS version to run as it already has planned update for Siri 2 passed.

EU regulators have already raised concerns about security deals and allowed only midway, and iPhone users in Europe will not have Siri AI in iOS 27 update. Additionally, EU regulators have not approved Siri for iPhone 14 users. See CarPlay integration





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