European Union and Chinese citizens will have to wait even longer before getting their hands on Apple's hotly-anticipated iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 with the new Siri.

, Apple said it won't ship Siri AI as part of its upcoming iPhone and iPad software updates to the EU due to the conflicts with the "Our hope is to eventually bring Siri AI to the EU, and we will continue to engage with EU regulators on a path forward," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said in a press release.

"However, their refusal to engage constructively on solutions that preserve privacy and security means we do not currently have a timeline for Siri AI's availability on iOS and iPadOS in the EU. "features for their apps on the iOS or iPadOS betas. On top of that, Apple said that Siri AI features and its new Apple Intelligence features won't be available in China either, since it has to work"through regulatory requirements.

" According to Apple, the EU's Digital Markets Act requires it to give any AI system"nearly unlimited access to a user's device," along with"the ability to act on that access autonomously without a user's ongoing visibility and control. " Citing user privacy concerns, Apple said it came up with the"Trusted System Agent," or an intermediary that would let virtual assistants use the same features and capabilities as Siri AI for EU devices, along with a rollout plan over the next 18 months.

However, Apple said the European Commission didn't agree to any of its proposals.to EU users on iPhone and iPad, but that there was"no timeline for Siri AI's availability in the EU.

" However, EU users can still experience the revamped Siri through macOS 27, visionOS 27 and watchOS 27.





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