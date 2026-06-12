Sir William Jaffray Marries in Hospital Bed Amid Health Crisis; Fearne Cotton Drops Married Name and Emilia Clarke's Fortune Revealed

In a remarkable show of determination, Sir William Jaffray married his fiancée in his hospital room while battling severe pneumonia. Meanwhile, Fearne Cotton has legally changed her professional name after separating from her husband, and new financial disclosures reveal Emilia Clarke's assets total £7.2 million.

Sir William Jaffray , the 74-year-old baronet known for his historic legal battles with Lloyd's of London, married his fiancée Gowri Siva earlier this month while hospitalized with aspiration pneumonia at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital.

The couple, who met at a Christmas party in Chelsea in 2023, had just finalized wedding plans-set for July 7 at Chelsea Old Town Hall-when doctors delivered a grave prognosis, warning that Jaffray's right lung was severely infected. Demonstrating the tenacity that defined his years-long fight for Lloyd's investors, Jaffray insisted on proceeding with the ceremony immediately.

With a suit retrieved from home and two nurses serving as witnesses, the couple exchanged vows bedside, incorporating personal touches like a figurine of the Virgin Mary and a photo of Siva's late mother. Jaffray, who has three adult children from previous marriages, is now recovering at home and completing his memoir, Pinstripe Warriors: At War With Lloyd's. The couple dreams of a honeymoon on the Orient Express.

In other entertainment news, presenter Fearne Cotton, 44, has formally changed her professional name from Mrs Fearne Wood to Ms Fearne Cotton in company filings for her production firm, We Are Happy Place. The change comes two months after her husband, musician Jesse Wood, announced his new girlfriend's pregnancy. Wood and Cotton share two of his four children. Representatives for Cotton would not confirm whether her divorce has been finalized.

Earlier this year, Cotton publicly discussed reevaluating her lifestyle and diet following a severe eating disorder in her twenties, revealing she now incorporates animal products despite authoring a vegan cookbook. Financial accounts for Scenic Root, the company used by Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke to manage her earnings, show total assets of £7.2 million. The 39-year-old, whose father warned her against expecting riches from acting, added £1.2 million to her wealth last year.

Her holdings include nearly £3.1 million in cash and £4.5 million in owed debts, offset by £400,000 in liabilities. The assets likely support her properties in north London and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, explorer Robin Hanbury-Tenison, who turned 90 last month, is preparing to pedal 104 miles along the Thames on a water-bike to raise £150,000 for the Thousand Year Trust. Hanbury-Tenison, who survived a three-week ventilator stint during COVID-19, has a long history of endurance challenges to defy age-related expectations





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Sir William Jaffray Wedding Hospital Lloyd's Of London Fearne Cotton Name Change Emilia Clarke Fortune Game Of Thrones Robin Hanbury-Tenison Charity

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