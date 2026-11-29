Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster were spotted Christmas shopping on London's Bond Street. The legendary singer prepares for his final 'Final Encore' tour while discussing the music industry.

Sir Rod Stewart, the renowned 81-year-old British rock icon, was photographed shopping on London's Bond Street on Thursday alongside his wife, singer Penny Lancaster, who is 55. The couple visited several high-end luxury retailers including Cartier, Etro, Dolce & Gabbana, and Ralph Lauren without any visible security detail.

Stewart's Fashion Choices on Bond Street

Stewart wore a £1,500 Dolce & Gabbana jacquard long coat with matching jeans. He completed his monochrome look with £255 vintage Gucci ankle-high rubber snow boots. He accessorized with a £25,403 Audemars Piguet 20ct diamond set watch, a Chrome Hearts belt, black gloves, and sunglasses.

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Lancaster wore a camel-coloured long coat over a matching fringed scarf and loose brown trousers. She carried a £2,500 brown Prada Bonnie bag. The couple attracted attention from bystanders and social media influencers.

Stewart Comments on Young People

Outside Ralph Lauren, two social media influencers who interview founders and entrepreneurs approached the couple. When asked if life was harder for young people now than 15 or 20 years ago, Stewart answered without a doubt. He stated that artists could now make their own way through social media without record company backing.

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Stewart warned aspiring performers not to trust record companies. He also praised the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham during the interaction. The encounter highlighted his continued public engagement despite his impending retirement from touring.

The Final Encore Tour Details

Stewart announced in September that The Final Encore dates would definitely be his last tour after more than six decades on the road. The 21-date European tour begins in Dublin on April 23. It concludes in Hannover, Germany, on July 24.

The British dates include Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and London. This announcement follows the cancellation of the remaining dates of his One Last Time farewell tour in the US and Mexico. Those cancellations occurred after he underwent a routine coronary stent procedure in August.

Medical Recovery and Retirement Statement

At the time of the medical procedure, his spokesman stated doctors were pleased with his recovery. He noted that Stewart had returned to normal daily activities. On doctor advice, he took the next four weeks to recuperate before returning to the stage.

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In his official announcement for The Final Encore, Stewart expressed sadness but confirmed it would be his last rock and roll tour forever. He thanked fans for everything they had given him over the years. He hopes he has given something in return during his long career.